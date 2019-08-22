It’s Charlie Millner in Campbell County for BOCS!

Would be FIRST LP Elected to a Board of Supervisors in Virginia
I interviewed Charlie Millner earlier in the year and I was VERY impressed with him and his campaign. Man of faith. Knows why he is running. Open Libertarian.
And it has only gotten better! The Virginia Citizens Defense League and a Republican leaning PAC: Virginia Families. (The BOCS races in Campbell County are not organized by major parties but rather local PACs)
CAMPBELL COUNTY
- MICHAEL MILLNER for Spring Hill District!
- STEVE SHOCKLEY for Sunburst District!
- MATT CLINE for Concord District!
And the Virginia Families PAC:
Virginia Families PAC · August 22 · We are proud to endorse Michael “Charlie” Millner Jr. for Board of Supervisors for the Spring Hill District of Campbell County. Charlie is a strong advocate for family, liberty and freedom, which means he’s GOOD for Virginia Families!
Now it’s time for the Sandy the Blogger endorsement. Here’s why:
Millner wants to make transparency and clarity part of his campaign. I think we need supervisors like this – who are willing to stand for the right. Millner’s slogan is BRINGING CLARITY. This would have useful for Warren County – would have saved a lot of embarrassment! (I also like his nod to Charlie Brown!) I think Millner would stand for the people to know more and prevent secret deals or legislation. I also think he’ll listen to people.
So BRING CLARITY to Campbell County! Vote Millner in November.
