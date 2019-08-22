It’s Charlie Millner in Campbell County for BOCS!

Would be FIRST LP Elected to a Board of Supervisors in Virginia

I interviewed Charlie Millner earlier in the year and I was VERY impressed with him and his campaign. Man of faith. Knows why he is running. Open Libertarian.

And it has only gotten better! The Virginia Citizens Defense League and a Republican leaning PAC: Virginia Families. (The BOCS races in Campbell County are not organized by major parties but rather local PACs)

Here is the VCDL endorsement:

CAMPBELL COUNTY

MICHAEL MILLNER for Spring Hill District!

for Spring Hill District! STEVE SHOCKLEY for Sunburst District!

for Sunburst District! MATT CLINE for Concord District!

And the Virginia Families PAC:

Now it’s time for the Sandy the Blogger endorsement. Here’s why:

Millner wants to make transparency and clarity part of his campaign. I think we need supervisors like this – who are willing to stand for the right. Millner’s slogan is BRINGING CLARITY. This would have useful for Warren County – would have saved a lot of embarrassment! (I also like his nod to Charlie Brown!) I think Millner would stand for the people to know more and prevent secret deals or legislation. I also think he’ll listen to people.

So BRING CLARITY to Campbell County! Vote Millner in November.