It’s Clear: Gary Johnson CAN win in New Mexico!

Posted on August 25, 2018.

Admittedly this poll was done by a friendly pollster and placed on the Elect Liberty PAC Twitter page:

But it is not completely out of line with other polls as shown here:

Another poll released before Johnson formally entered the race showed the same order.

That poll, conducted for the Mick Rich campaign, showed a closer race between Heinrich and Rich, with Heinrich leading 41 percent to 34 percent, while Johnson trailed at 19 percent.

That poll was conducted by The Tarrance Group, a Republican pollster, for the Rich campaign.

And the Emerson College poll shows the Libertarian in SECOND place!

Former New Mexico Governor and Presidential Candidate Gary Johnson is the top competition against US Senator Martin Heinrich (D) after announcing on Thursday that he was running for US Senate, according to an Emerson e-poll. The e-poll found
incumbent Heinrich is at 39% Johnson at 21%, and the Republican nominee Mick Rich at 11%. 30% of voters were undecided. The poll was conducted August 17-18 with a
+/- 4.6 percentage points.
Now this reminds me of a great scene in the fabulous political thriller NO – about the Chilean plebiscite that gave the people a choice – 8 more years of Pinochet or not.  And the people voted NO – hence the name of the movie.  I have recommended you watch it.  Still do.
But the scene is from the 15 minutes per evening allocated to the YES (Pinochet) side and it showed a Gallup poll – 47% to 42% in favor of the Pinochet side.
One day when I watched the scene I realized:  The YES side made a tactical error!  They showed the NO side within striking distance of the win.
That is what happened here:  With no ads and before Labor Day, Gary Johnson is in solid “yes he can win” polling numbers already!  Even if you discount a bit the 28% – it is still impressive.  Gary Johnson can win.  Makes me want to come to the Land of Enchantment to help out.  Never been to NM before; let’s see…leading political blogger in Virginia endorses Gary Johnson?  Walter Mitty is alive and well!

 

