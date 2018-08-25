Admittedly this poll was done by a friendly pollster and placed on the Elect Liberty PAC Twitter page:
But it is not completely out of line with other polls as shown here:
Another poll released before Johnson formally entered the race showed the same order.
That poll, conducted for the Mick Rich campaign, showed a closer race between Heinrich and Rich, with Heinrich leading 41 percent to 34 percent, while Johnson trailed at 19 percent.
That poll was conducted by The Tarrance Group, a Republican pollster, for the Rich campaign.
And the Emerson College poll shows the Libertarian in SECOND place!
Former New Mexico Governor and Presidential Candidate Gary Johnson is the top competition against US Senator Martin Heinrich (D) after announcing on Thursday that he was running for US Senate, according to an Emerson e-poll. The e-poll foundincumbent Heinrich is at 39% Johnson at 21%, and the Republican nominee Mick Rich at 11%. 30% of voters were undecided. The poll was conducted August 17-18 with a+/- 4.6 percentage points.
