It’s Del. Les Adams in the 16th!

I am well aware that Del. Les Adams (R-16th House District – all or parts of Pittsylvania, Henry County and City of Martinsville) has a Libertarian opponent. And I do believe it is good for the polity and Del. Adams to have an opponent. However, Sandy will always (absent Adams becoming a Squad member or similar political/personal apostasy) support Del. Adams. His campaign can consider this an official (personal) endorsement.

Del. Adams and I go back a long way – all the way to his first primary – 2013 – was it really? I read about him in the weekly lawyer’s newspaper and what I read I liked (from my post on the future delegate):

Several weeks ago I (Sandy) discovered this candidate for the House of Delegates: Les Adams. I was encouraged. Adams is a Chatham attorney, a named partner at Adams, Elmore & Fisk, and was an adjunct instructor at the Helms School of Government (That’s former NC Senator and hero of mine Jesse Helms for you!) for several years. (Adams graduated from Liberty University for his undergrad and the University of Richmond School of Law.)

I decided to help and even pray for Les and I left him a phone message. I wondered how that would be received – every campaign gets these crazy calls – and it was received well and we have collaborated off and on ever since. (The blog endorsed him in 2013 and Adams got 80% of the vote in the primary against a very fine establishment candidate! Fear the Blog!)

I would like to encourage Dustin W. Evans to stay in politics and remind an activist. It is important to hold public officials accountable even if I like them! Here is a guest contribution from Evans (hat tip to my dear friend Corey Fauconier) and here is his campaign FB site.

But it is clear to me: Vote for and support Del. Les Adams in November.