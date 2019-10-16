It’s Hansen and Ehrhart in King William!

These Two Supervisors Put the Taxpayer First!

I do not know lots about King William County politics but I can say this: If I were a KW voter and my district was represented by Dave Hansen or Bob Ehrhart, I would run, not walk to the polling place (or if I could, vote early!) and cast a ballot for Hansen or Ehrhart.

These two men have tried to place the taxpayer in King William County first; they also believe in transparency. Keeping the voters informed and aware. It’s too bad there are only two running. But maybe courage will embolden one of the others to join their side.

I herewith endorse Dave Hansen in Manquin District and Bob Ehrhart in Mangohick District.