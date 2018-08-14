Numerous media outlets are reporting that former LP Presidential candidate and Governor of New Mexico is running for US Senate from the Land of Enchantment. Many media outlets are not pleased.

Here is the CBS report:

Former Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson began his campaign Tuesday to unseat New Mexico’s junior Democratic senator, seeking political opportunity in the space between Democrats and voters loyal to President Donald Trump. Johnson, a former two-term governor of New Mexico, was added to the state’s list of Senate candidates as final paperwork was being filed with election officials. *** Johnson remains popular in New Mexico and his entry into the U.S. Senate race that Democrats have been favored to win could complicate the party’s national effort to hold seats or make gains in the chamber.

CBS cites a poll showing the incumbent with a substantial lead (47%) and the GOP hopeful with 29 percent BUT Johnson at 22%. (This is a poll released by the incumbent by the way.)

But this may be a tactical error: It shows the Libertarian within striking range of the GOP and with solid numbers. This is before advertising and later in the election season interest in the race. It also shows Johnson can win. This will take the race out of the “Libertarians cannot win” scenario.

Here’s Esquire with snarky comments about libertarians:

So down from the slopes of Everest comes Gary Johnson again representing that tiny splinter of the Libertarian movement that lies between The Paul Family and Completely Insane. Heinrich’s going to have to spend more money now to win and, I guarantee you, Johnson will have a lot of national media following him around for a while as he explains why he’s not entirely in favor of stoplights.

NY Mag called Johnson a “professional spoiler” as if he alone cost Clinton the election (I expect I find that written out by an Official Source in a day or two!)

The Daily Beast – perhaps aptly named – cites the usual Libertarian canard about entitlement programs (as if the Dems have done anything to protect their viability):

The [incumbent’s] campaign also pointed to a recent poll showing Heinrich easily defeating both his Republican opponent Mick Rich and Johnson. They also pointed to previous comments in which Johnson said he would repeal the Affordable Care Act, proposed cutting Medicaid and Medicare, and would not support minimum-wage increases.

So I think I see how this will play out: Gary Johnson is going to be blamed for the Worst Moment in US History (Trump’s election) and will make grandma eat dog food. I think the voters in New Mexico might recall more the 900 vetoes Johnson did in eight years as Governor and he will be an independent voice.

Most importantly, it will test the Sanders Inference: If enough libertarians give money for a winnable candidate, he or she CAN win. We’ll see…if I were a younger guy and still dorkily single, I’d see if Johnson’s hiring for his campaign. New Mexico’s got dark skies and little light pollution!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

