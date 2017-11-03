From Fredericksburg.com‘s endorsement of Adams for AG:
Most importantly, Adams understands that a good part of the attorney general’s job is to keep state officials and state agencies “in their lanes”—which also applies to the attorney general’s office. “When the AG pulls out the sword instead of a shield, it can’t be political,” he told The Free Lance-Star.
The attorney general’s job description does not include “unilaterally substitute your own personal opinions for laws passed by the duly-elected members of the state legislature and signed by the governor” or “refuse to defend a constitutional amendment ratified by a majority of Virginia voters after taking an oath to do just that.” Unfortunately, that’s what Mark Herring, the current occupant of the AG’s office, has done.
***
Even though Virginia is a right-to-work state, Herring filed an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit to force non-union workers to pay the cost of union contract negotiations. He also refused to defend a law requiring that Virginia voters present a valid photo ID at the polls. And after voting for Virginia’s Marriage Amendment when he was in the state Senate, Herring used his office to attack the amendment, which was passed by the legislature, signed by the governor, and ratified by 57 percent of Virginia voters in 2006.
It’s unacceptable when one elected official unilaterally attempts to nullify state laws passed by the people’s elected representatives. It’s even more unacceptable when that same official’s job is to defend those laws.
Could hardly have said it better. And don’t think it’s a lost cause. AG Herring obviously does not think so or he wouldn’t be running all these ads for a down-ticket race. This is his political present and future. If Mark Herring loses, his dreams of the governorship goes down too.
There’s an old saying: If you’re getting flak, you must be over the target. Adams is getting lots of flak. That told me Herring’s people do not feel confident at all. Pols seldom attack people when there is a safe lead.
And this poll [The Polling Company] shows evidence of it:
If the election for Attorney General were held today and the candidates were (RANDOMIZE) Republican John Adams, and Democrat Mark Herring, for whom would you vote? (Probe: Definitely/Probably)IF UNDECIDED ASK:And if you had to choose today, which candidate are you leaning towards?Oct 30 – Nov 2
Total John Adams 43%
Total Mark Herring 42%
