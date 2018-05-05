On July 17, 1918, the abdicated Czar, Nicholas II, his wife Alexandria and his entire family, including his five daughters (and son) were brutally murdered in the basement of the Ipatiev House in what was then and when is now called Yekaterinburg, Russia.

With all due respect to General Walter Krivitsky, who thought the crushing of the Kronstadt rebellion against communism during the Russian civil war was the moment that the USSR showed itself as a fascist government, and said so in a discussion with a fellow defector, Whittaker Chambers, I would argue that this wiping out of an entire family was the showing of the true face of communism. (I actually had a picture of the five daughters, all with dark curly hair by my bed in eighth grade – yes I told you I was a strange kid – I think I had some sort of time warp crush on them. It is nearly impossible to read about the death of the czar and his family – it was tough to even do this blog post – without extreme emotion, even to this day.)

Today, May 5, 2018, the European Union showed its true face when this happened:

EU Chief Jean-Claude Juncker Defies Protests to Deliver Heartfelt Defence of Karl Marx

The leader of the EU, not elected by any people group in a ballot box, actually did say this – right in Trier, near the house that Marx was born in where I walked in front of so many years ago:

Speaking at a church in the city, he said: “Karl Marx was a philosopher, who thought into the future, had creative aspirations, and today he stands for things which is he not responsible for, and which he didn’t cause, because many of the things he wrote down were redrafted into the opposite.” He added: “One has to understand Karl Marx from the context of his time and not have prejudices based on the review, these judgements shouldn’t exist.” During the event, where he unveiled a statue of Marx donated by China’s authoritarian government, Juncker also highlighted goals of furthering EU integration and “social rights” in the bloc as Marx’s contribution to the European project.

Don’t like Bretibart? Okay, how about the UK Independent!

“One has to understand Karl Marx from the context of his time and not have prejudices based on the review, these judgements shouldn’t exist. Karl Marx was lucky in life as he was born in Trier. He grew up in the city, actually the shortest period of his vita.” Drawing on the philosopher’s legacy, Mr Juncker said the European Union’s instability could be addressed by focusing more on social welfare, which he said had been a neglected part of European integration so far. *** “The European Union is not a flawed, but an unstable construction. Unstable also because Europe’s social dimension until today remains the poor relation of the European integration. We have to change this.”

If you juxtapose this screed with the news that the EU is trying to fund a European Army, it’s no wonder the former Eastern bloc are leading the way to fight the EU empire. The USA should join them. 1968 was only fifty years ago…

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

