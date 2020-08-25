Kim’s BACK! She Probably Won’t Win BUT This Will Shake Up The Race…

Forget Now That Interview With This Little ol’ Blog…

I wrote some (even the coveted Sanders the blogger endorsement!) about GOP Congressional candidate Kim Klacik. I actually wondered if she might pull out an upset in the special election (sometimes special elections produce weird results) and it was possible the same two (Kweisi Mfume for the Dems) would meet in the general election.

I even reached out to Kim’s campaign for an interview with this little ol’ blog! Well, the odds might be slim on that now:

Kim’s back and spoke at the GOP Convention last evening. It was a powerful evening – many fine speakers and it obviously set off the media!

Here is the Breitbart article on Klacik with video embedded in it.

And Kim nailed it! A highlight or two:

“Let me remind you the Democrats have controlled the part of Baltimore City for over 50 years and they have run this beautiful place right into the ground,” Klacik said. “Abandoned buildings, liquor stores on every corner, drug addicts, and guns on the street — that is now the norm in many neighborhoods.” “Joe Biden believes we can’t think for ourselves — that the color of someone’s skin dictates their political views,” Klacik said. “We’re not buying the lies anymore — you and your party have neglected us for too long.”

The Breitbart article had over 1400 comments as of about 6 pm Tuesday evening. Kim’s Twitter post on Baltimore had over 27k comments, 159k retweets, and 312k likes. I am told that this is very good for turnout.

Let’s see if I can get it on this blog:

Democrats don’t want you to see this.



They’re scared that I’m exposing what life is like in Democrat run cities.



That’s why I’m running for Congress

Because All Black Lives Matter

Baltimore Matters

And black people don’t have to vote Democrat

Help us win https://t.co/CSOjc9aQlS pic.twitter.com/XnEDTaDDIG — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) August 17, 2020

Hey I did it! I might make it to tech Cretaceous yet! One more tweet:

A true honor to meet @kimKBaltimore. A great hope for the future! pic.twitter.com/9a7slOGRRa — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 25, 2020

There goes the Virginia Right interview…You go Kim Klacik! If you do not win, move to Virginia and let’s find you a office to win!