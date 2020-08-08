King William Tea Party Is Still Around!

Eleven Years!
After the shut out in the last supervisor races, I am sure many thought the King William Tea Party was finished.
But they are still around. They are true to principles.
Got to love this picture:
Volunteers of the King William T.E.A Party Robert Bruce, Rick Ryan, Bob Ehrhart and Bob Shannon clearing away brush at the T.E.A Party sign location on Etna Mill Road in the Northern part of the County to heighten the signs visibility . Starting early Wednesday August 5th ( to beat the heat ) the group hopes the new sign message prompts the citizens of Supervisor Ed Moren’s 4th District ( Mangohick ) to raise the question regarding Morens promise during last fall’s campaign to lower taxes. New real estate assessments are coming in a few months and rumors are they will be 20-25% higher, prompting enormous tax bills for the already burdened homeowners in King William. The group Secretary Robert Bruce said that ” active civic groups throughout King William rely on volunteers to do this type of hard work , and our group has Patriotic members who always step up when asked to help ”
The 11th anniversary party is at Ripley’s Restaurant at 6 pm on Thursday, August 13.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
- Web |
- More Posts (2684)
Twitter: 1955
says:
Aside from the 11th Anniversary we still have new people coming out to our meetings. January 2021 is just around the corner and the new real estate assessments are rumored to be 20% + higher. Let’s see what happens when people in King William learn they have been snookered yet again with campaign promises last summer/fall of lower taxes , only to see their real estate tax bill go higher because the Board is now comprised of big spenders
What is the old adage ” we get the government we deserve” ?
Bob Shannon