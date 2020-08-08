King William Tea Party Is Still Around!

Eleven Years!

After the shut out in the last supervisor races, I am sure many thought the King William Tea Party was finished.

But they are still around. They are true to principles.

Got to love this picture:

Volunteers of the King William T.E.A Party Robert Bruce, Rick Ryan, Bob Ehrhart and Bob Shannon clearing away brush at the T.E.A Party sign location on Etna Mill Road in the Northern part of the County to heighten the signs visibility . Starting early Wednesday August 5th ( to beat the heat ) the group hopes the new sign message prompts the citizens of Supervisor Ed Moren’s 4th District ( Mangohick ) to raise the question regarding Morens promise during last fall’s campaign to lower taxes. New real estate assessments are coming in a few months and rumors are they will be 20-25% higher, prompting enormous tax bills for the already burdened homeowners in King William. The group Secretary Robert Bruce said that ” active civic groups throughout King William rely on volunteers to do this type of hard work , and our group has Patriotic members who always step up when asked to help ”

The 11th anniversary party is at Ripley’s Restaurant at 6 pm on Thursday, August 13.