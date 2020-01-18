Less Than Two Weeks (Finally!) Until BREXIT!

Friday at 7 pm our time on January 31 the UK will LEAVE the EU!

I am right now (1052 PM Friday night January 17) listening to the wonderful, albeit not exciting in form, BBC coverage of the June 23, 2016 Brexit Referendum coverage.

I am gearing up for two weeks from tonight. I am considering a live blog at a location where others can come see me.

My first idea was the nice British-themed Penny Lane Pub in downtown Richmond. Sit with laptop and see if anybody comes by and say hello. Bring a small UK flag.

But I might be at a legal seminar from 1:30 to 3:30PM at the Hanover courthouse and thus maybe a better place to celebrate liberty than the Hanover Tavern!

If I do the live blog, I’ll let you know. Anyone want to suggest a better place in Richmond area?

But finally, FINALLY, we will have Brexit! If the Fourth Turning people are right – maybe the next 80 years will be pro-sovereignty, pro-liberty and a shift to the right. One thing’s for sure: Jesus will come again!