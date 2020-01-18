Less Than Two Weeks (Finally!) Until BREXIT!

Friday at 7 pm our time on January 31 the UK will LEAVE the EU!
I am right now (1052 PM Friday night January 17) listening to the wonderful, albeit not exciting in form, BBC coverage of the June 23, 2016 Brexit Referendum coverage.
I am gearing up for two weeks from tonight. I am considering a live blog at a location where others can come see me.
My first idea was the nice British-themed Penny Lane Pub in downtown Richmond. Sit with laptop and see if anybody comes by and say hello. Bring a small UK flag.
But I might be at a legal seminar from 1:30 to 3:30PM at the Hanover courthouse and thus maybe a better place to celebrate liberty than the Hanover Tavern!
If I do the live blog, I’ll let you know. Anyone want to suggest a better place in Richmond area?
But finally, FINALLY, we will have Brexit! If the Fourth Turning people are right – maybe the next 80 years will be pro-sovereignty, pro-liberty and a shift to the right. One thing’s for sure: Jesus will come again!
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
- Web |
- More Posts (2619)
Leave a Reply