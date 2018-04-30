I did something I promised yesterday I’d do and it is a historic moment for Sandy the blogger: I gave money to a political candidate. Now if you do not consider some items I purchased from the Ambassador Alan Keyes 2000 Presidential campaign this is a first. Maybe since the candidate was me!

I usually do not give to campaigns; I have very little funds for it and my blogging is a lot more worth than a small contribution.

BUT resources follow vision and we need to give up a few gallons of sweet tea to help the cause of liberty so I had to set an example.

So let’s all Give a Lincoln (put the so-called Great Emancipator to work to truly bring liberty!) for Laura for Liberty!

Here’s mine:

And here’s the great send off (I take a terrible seftie and let’s hope this face does not scare people away!) into the mail on its way to Nebraska! (Yes that is the Nebraska flag!)

So who’s with me? Got a spare Lincoln? (Or Hamilton? Or Jackson? Or even Grant and/or Benjamin?) Time to do it and send me a comment when you do it. (Photo proof not necessary!)

Libertarians will never win if people don’t sacrifice for worthy candidates. Senator Laura Ebke can win, she can get things done, and she is in a small state where her effort is more heavily weighted!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

