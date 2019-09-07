Let’s End the Suspense: Sandy the Blogger Endorses Delegate Glenn Davis in the 84th District!

The innovative leader the Virginia GOP needs for the future!

Sandy the Blogger has liked Delegate Glenn Davis for years. I supported him for Lieutenant Governor in 2017 on the strength of new ideas and willingness to go wherever to pursue him. Davis took time to have lunch with me and discuss new ideas. Here is what Davis’ campaign website says about innovation:

Glenn, at his own expense, has visited MIT to identify 21st-Century coal research, traveled to Estonia to better understand 21st-Century robotics manufacturing opportunities, and worked to identify new technology to bring high-speed bandwidth to homes in rural Virginia.

Davis is a fairly standard conservative on guns and related issues. He calls himself pro-life and pro-Second Amendment. He was reported to be a supporter of Del. Miyares’ red flag gun law (HB 4031) that only allows law enforcement to pursue a warrant and the warrant would be issued only by a judge and the warrant would take the person into custody first.

I am NOT ENDORSING THIS BILL here.

But it does answer some concerns I have – abuse of the law by citizens with a grudge – law enforcement has to start the process. The emphasis is not on the guns but the person. The person gets taken into custody. There are some criteria for the judge to consider. The bill automatically dies after 14 days if not further action is taken. My friends with more savvy on guns need to sound off on this particular bill. But the Dems are against it:

Republicans have voiced concern that the search warrants could violate gun holders’ civil liberties, while Kathryn Gilley, a spokesperson for House Democrats, questioned Miyares’ approach. “We are certainly happy to see a handful of Republicans beginning to support a version of this policy,” Gilley said. “We do have questions about Delegate Miyares’s bill, however, which would first require the person to be taken into custody, further stigmatizing mental illness and putting a significant strain on law enforcement. To our knowledge, that would be unprecedented among the 17 states with existing red flag laws.”

Any red flag law would be a significant strain on law enforcement. The emphasis seems to be on the GUNS. But the Dems are against it means it is not what they want. Why? is a valid question.

Now, Davis on taxes (again from his campaign website):

Virginia used to be #1 in the nation for business and job growth. Now Virginia continues to fall in and out of the top 10 and has the 30th worst tax policies in the nation. Glenn is an entrepreneur and has the history and experience to eliminate the tax and regulatory burdens that are holding back economic opportunities for Virginians.

Davis is in a tough race. So let’s end the suspense right here: Sanders the VR Blogger ENDORSES Delegate Glenn Davis for re-election.