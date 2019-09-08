Let’s Give Credit Where It’s Due: Stan Scott (Dem Candidate for the 4th State Senate seat) did Offer This Defense of the ERA!

And here it is (a comment at this blog on January 11, 2019):

In any event, Virginia’s General Assembly should ratify the Equal Rights Amendment because it’s the right thing to do. Government should not privilege either men or women with respect to rights (voting, domestic law) or responsibilities (military service). Nor should Government privilege institutions (e.g., with tax exemptions) that discriminate on race, gender, or any other grounds whether or not justified by religious (or for that matter any other) doctrine. The ERA is necessary because Government still privileges both individuals and institutions in these ways. And it’s only dangerous to those whose power depends on this discrimination. This is, by the way, a Libertarian view insofar as it limits the power of government to manage society (e. g., by deciding what does and does not constitute a “religion”).

I would say that not all distinctions between men and women are or should be unequal or illegal. Have to review on a case by case basis. Gender is not like race or color – seldom would a governmental distinction based on race (unless it is a narrowly-tailored remedy for past discrimination) be legal or should be. But gender is different. A society CAN (and should) say: No drafting of women for combat, for example.

Stan Scott, by the way, is a friend of mine and we’ve worked together on projects and ideas (yes some politics too – mostly recruiting Dems to support him and ideas to talk about. Will Scott be the first to talk up indigent defense?). He’s a solid candidate, very intelligent, articulate, a progressive (But agrees that the COPN must go and also more transparency concerning EDAs!) and I am glad he is running to give voters in the Fourth Senate District a choice. I expect to still vote for Ryan McDougle in November (especially after reading Stan’s ideas on guns! Background checks for family transfers?). My advice to Senator McDougle: Take Scott seriously.