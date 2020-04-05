Let’s Make It Clear: Sanders Is For John McGuire In the Seventh!

McGuire Can Win the General Election!

I am behind on politics but the final decision is not made yet on the GOP candidate in the Seventh – there are several fine candidates running and I am sure any one of the six is better than the incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger but I wanted to place myself on the record:

If I voted in the 7th district it would be: Delegate John McGuire.

Yes, he’s Rusty McGuire’s brother. Yes I supported John before (and Rusty, too!) and the general rule is: Yes I’ll help Rusty McGuire and his brother John or any other close relative unless I find out otherwise.

But John McGuire is a proven winner and can pick up some Democratic voters. That’s not just hyperbole – stats from the Virginia Board of Elections show exactly that. Here are the Henrico districts from McGuire’s district and here are the Henrico districts from the Dunnavant/Rodman race:

In all but two precincts in common (301 [Causeway] and 419 [West End]), McGuire had a small edge on Dunnavant. (This analysis is not in ANY WAY a slight on the senator.) For example in 305 [Nuckols Farm], with virtually the same number of total voters – one voter difference – McGuire won 1086 and Dunnavant got 1073. Not a huge number admittedly. BUT in 308 [Rivers Edge], McGuire got 40 votes more than Dunnavant with over 200 fewer votes cast. In 309, Sadler precinct, the margin was 33 votes with just over 1500 votes cast for a Republican candidate. In 316 [Colonial Trail], John McGuire got 484 votes and Siobhan Dunnavant got 467.

What these stats likely show IS that a number of voters who voted for Del. (thankfully now former delegate) Debra Rodman for senate voted for Del. John McGuire. Perhaps as many as 100 votes in these precincts. (I got 103.)

I believe Spanberger won for many reasons last cycle: One was the disastrous attempt to taint Spanberger with the Islamic school using info no one should have had. It gave some national security minded folks reason not to vote Brat due to awful politics but rather vote for one like them. The second is gobs of money. There was also an electoral alliance between Spanberger and the Commonwealth’s Attorney candidate Scott Miles and that hurt Brat in Chesterfield. I knew it might well do that when I endorsed Miles!)

It will be difficult to taint McGuire – he was a Navy Seal. (I think Dems will try to paint McGuire as an extremist instead.) I think the impeachment vote will hurt the incumbent against any responsible Republican. Although COVID-19 will render any election problematic at this point, I would think the enthusiasm gap will favor Republicans.

So, let’s make it clear. It’s John McGuire in the Seventh.