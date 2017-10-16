The tarantula is OUT! (Had to wait until the wasps are in bed asleep!) Ready to talk the election (wasn’t the vote in Austria great?) here in Virginia. Let’s rumble…

Now we start with House of Delegates races:

This is the official website of the Virginia Democrat House Candidates and this appears to be their challenger (or running in open seats) list.

While I admire people for running for office and expressing their views (I once described it in a rather earthy but not unholy manner as BTSED), most of the positions taken based on a small sampling of websites are bad: Expand Medicare, universal background checks (already have them – they want to ban or regulate private sales of firearms), so-called equal pay for equal work (already have this), etc.

Some have called for such ideas as a single payer health care system. Let’s call that what it is: Socialized medicine.

Lee Carter, a Democrat running for a Manassas-area seat in the House of Delegates, is leading a crop of House candidates pledging to push for a state-level, single-payer healthcare system if they reach Richmond. Carter joined 15 other Democratic hopefuls in announcing the new initiative Oct. 2, which is aimed at radically reforming Virginia’s healthcare system to cover all of the state’s 8.4 million residents.

By the way, the article did not say the other fourteen hopefuls’ names. Very uninformative not to say. So, if you live in one of these contested districts, ask the Dem candidate: Are you for single payer? (Can also ask: Are you for regulating the private sales of firearms? So-called expansion of Medicaid?)

Now VPAP brings out this unfortunate fact:

I tried to get the GOP to seek out candidates in uncontested races (and even said if the Republicans won’t do it – the Libertarians should!) to run up the vote in up ticket races:

These 29 races ought to have solid candidates. If you recruit them – I understand the GOP can nominate candidates (ballot access has its advantages) without a signature – if the party recruits them they can run. Give them $5000 each and free access to solid campaign staffers – maybe a pool of campaign managers to run several campaigns at once. The $5000 each would only be $145,000 total and the Republican races without a contest could help with that by giving some campaign funds they will not need or the RPV could have a special fund for this purpose. Spending money will force the incumbents (and maybe the state party) to spend a few dollars in these races to protect these incumbents. Who’s in at the RPV?

Good question. Who IS in? My review of the situation shows two changes since that post in April: Paul B. Haring running in the 38th and Linda Schulz in the 86th. If you can support them, do so.

Now if Northam etc run up huge margins in NOVA again in uncontested districts than ask the state GOP: Why didn’t you find some money and attract good candidates. The Dems are smarter in this regard this cycle. They may not give me credit and they might not have gotten the idea from me but they did what I suggested. They got candidates to run – attractive, interesting, articulate candidates for the most part – and we get some vote out all over based on these hopefuls.

Sandy and maybe the blog will make some endorsements in HOD races as we get closer to time. November 7. It’s coming.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...