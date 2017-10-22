Quantcast

Libertarian Activist and Candidate for State Senate Corey Fauconier Calls on Fellow African-Americans to Vote Hyra!

Posted on October 21, 2017.

The African-American Libertarian activist and state senate candidate Corey Fauconier just sent me this statement on the Northam/Fairfax Flyer Flap:

“African-Americans keep voting for as party that does not have our perspective properly represented.  We are looking for freedom and equality and we clearly are not finding this as members of the Democratic Party.  African-American Virginians need to support the Libertarian Party and vote Cliff Hyra.

It’s not about White Supremacy or statues, it’s about the education of our children and then reduction of crime.  Cause the last time I checked, white supremacists were not killing African-Americans in our community.”

Well said.  It only takes 250,000 Hyra votes to open up the politics of the Old Dominion in new ways!

 

 

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


