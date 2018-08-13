I got two great comments from Libertarian activist and former state senator candidate Corey “Sage” Fauconier:

Here is the one about potential US Senate candidate Gary Johnson:

Good Afternoon, Catching up on my reading of Virginia Right. This is a great story! I have been a Libertarian since 2015. Worked with many campaigns both in Virginia and North Carolina. Made music for liberty in support of several candidates from those states. People seem so over the two party system. But, never seem to vote for liberty. When I get emails and social media notifications about Libertarians winning and working on shrinking government that makes me feel like we are finally taking a step in the right direction. I have had the opportunity to meet Former Governor Gary Johnson in Virginia and North Carolina back in 2016. I believe he has everything in place. I will make a donation to his cause and I look forward to hearing about him on the campaign trail. Corey Fauconier

Henrico County, Virginia

And here is the one about Nebraska State Senator Laura Ebke:

Good Afternoon, This is a very powerful written piece!!!! About trying something out of the ordinary. About how the two party system has a strangle hold on the rules and regulations and procedures of how political leadership is brought to power. I know that as a Virginian, I am embarrassed with regard to our ballot access laws being worse in 2018 than Alabama. We have much work to do as a party. I will make sure to send what I can on my next paycheck to help this Libertarian cause in an important race far from my home state. Corey Fauconier

HENRICO COUNTY, VIRGINIA

So who else is in? Let’s keep the momentum going until VICTORY in the fall! And don’t forget Matt Waters.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

