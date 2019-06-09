Libertarian Candidates mean better Elections in the Commonwealth of Virginia

On my way to North Carolina in the passenger seat of my wife’s 2015 Chrysler 200. The pearl white cutting through the gloomy raining Central Virginia weather. Just leaving my grandmother’s house in Chesterfield County. Southbound 95 headed to connect with our biological and Libertarian Party of North Carolina family.

I get the daily morning pop of the Campaign Facebook of the Committee to Elect Dustin W Evans Libertarian Party Candidate for Virginia House of 16th District. News travels fast. Volunteer Coordinator Eric Bowling send the above referenced article which was “an editors pick”.



The more we all read, the more unhappy we became. So, I am going to take a part of my drive down 95 to share my thoughts and perspectives with you.



I think the editor pulled the trigger on his pick too early. The mainstream media and Virginia voters do not understand. Ballot Access laws in our Commonwealth are oppressive and restrictive to third parties. Period! The Democrats and the Republicans do not want to give us the opportunity to run.



So in order to run, Libertarian Candidates for House of Delegates have to obtain 125 signatures (250 for Senate and 10,000 for Governor) to have their name appear on the ballot. Think ballot petitioning is easy?! It’s not. Think of being a door to door salesman trying to land a sale. In a subdivision with a “No soliciting” sign. Where your neighbors call the police because they say that the see suspicious people in the area. Each signature is worth about $4.00. You can do the math.



Since 2015, I have been a member of the Libertarian Party of Virginia. In 2016, I became active with the Libertarian Party of North Carolina. In my time, I have been the only African American in state party leadership as the Communications Director for the LPVA in 2016. In December 2016 while walking my doggie daughter Eva Elizabeth (who is sitting on my lap on this trip) I decided to call Bill Redpath and mount opposition to my now Senator Jennifer McClellan. First African American Political candidate for the LPVA.



I believe many people in Virginia are libertarian in their perspectives however they have this internal feeling of “winning” as President Trump likes to say.



However when you pay attention to the legislation you can see regardless who you vote for…….We the people are always losing.

The story begins for this author’s reality:

There is a primary election in Virginia on Tuesday, but you wouldn’t know that in Henry or Patrick counties. All is quiet on the election front.

It is quiet because Libertarian Party of Virginia Candidates are keeping a low profile until after June 11, 2019 to make sure we are not moving towards a three way race.



That’s because no challengers emerged in any of the statewide partisan races that affect our electorate: primarily the state senate and house races that are so important to everyday life in the commonwealth.

And that’s a very sad thing.Well dry you eyes friend!!!!! Do I have good news for YOU!!!!! Dustin W. Evans is the Libertarian Candidate for Virginia House of Delegates 16th District running against Les Adams. Sidebar and that is not all!!!! The Libertarian Class of 2019 has other candidates running in other areas of the state:



As of this article:

James Jobe 96th-on the ballot Rachel Mace -41st-on the ballotMicheal Bartley-94th-6 signatures awayPete Wells-71st-30 signatures awayMark Lewis, 9th Senate District, no idea what his ballot status is at this point.

I have taken two trips to Danville for work myself in the last month. Where are the jobs and employment opportunities Delegate Adams?! The mainstream media will lie to my demographic and say there are no poor white people. It is not looking economically promising there right now. Delegate Adams voted for handouts to Amazon, in Northern Virginia. Smh. You did not even broker a deal for your own constituents.



Until November, you will be silenced on every election. Are you happy with that silence?

We do not have to be silent in Virginia elections or in politics. We have a voice. I found my voice and it is called The Libertarian Party of Virginia. Since 2015, I have been at home with my people. And even as one of the few African Americans in party leadership, I wish more of my folks would join me on the front lines.



So this election cycle Virginia can make history if you so choose. The 16th House of Delegates District can send Les Adams home and send Dustin Evans to Richmond to represent us all.

I look forward to Dustin holding hands with his wife Michelle and our entire campaign team triumphantly walking up the steps from Bank Street into the General Assembly buidling.

