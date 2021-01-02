Libertarian John Phillips is Running for Decatur (IL) City Council and…

…he can get a matching donation up to $500…
There is a LPTV – Libertarian Party TV – hosted by Pat Ford and I just happened to hear his show – Candidate’s Corner – and he had a very articulate candidate for the Decatur (IL) City Council – John Phillips – and I am impressed!
I am not soliciting money. But if liberty-minded candidates want to help, here is the Phillips FB page! Can turn a Lincoln into a Hamilton!
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
