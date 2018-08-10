I can’t take a lot of blogging time on this but here is a Wilder Center/VCU poll that seems right to me – and it says Stewart has NO chance to win the election.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine holds a commanding 23-point lead — 49 percent to 26 percent — over Republican challenger Corey Stewart among likely voters in Virginia’s Senate race, according to a new statewide poll by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University. Twenty percent of likely voters and 57 percent of independents remain undecided. Stewart is attracting only 66 percent of Republican or Republican-leaning respondents so far and trailing Kaine by more than a 2-to-1 margin among those independents who have already decided for whom they will vote. By contrast, Kaine has the support of 88 percent of Democrats.

But that poll shows Libertarian Matt Waters is halfway to the first goal any third party needs in Virginia (ten percent thanks to verging on unconstitutional ballot access laws in Virginia!); Waters is at five percent!

Waters has virtually no funding or ad time and he drew five percent. If he can get ten percent of the vote, it WILL open up Virginia politics in a positive way. Again, if you cannot vote Stewart and are a Republican leaning voter, vote Waters!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

