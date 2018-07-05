I just got this report from the Waters campaign and am amazed I could not find it elsewhere:
It’s official.
The Virginia Board of Elections has certified that our campaign for US Senate will appear on the ballot in November.
We did it. I am so thankful to you—we simply could not have done it without your support.
Now that the campaign is “live” – we are going all out to win.
We’re busy putting together a team, we’re readying several big policy initiatives to restore fiscal sanity to our country (and stop adding $1,000,000 every minute to the US debt), and we’re pushing to be included in polls and upcoming debates. All of this as thousands of liberty minded voters are looking for an alternative here in Virginia (“With Corey Stewart atop the ticket, Virginia Republicans are in turmoil” Washington Post).
Please consider making a gift today to support this campaign. It is critical that we get our message of individual liberty out! Most of what we raised over the last few months was spent getting us on the ballot. Your gift today will help us build on the momentum and outpouring of support we are seeing!
Thanks again.
Onward for Liberty!
Matt Waters, Libertarian Candidate
Waters for U.S. Senate
P.S. Please let me hear from you. And tell your friends and family that Virginians have a choice in November!
This is good news. My hunch is that many voters will look for another choice and all it takes to open up Virginia politics for the next four (maybe longer?) years is for Waters to get ten percent.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
So the Freito Cruzchinelli infiltraitors in the Republican Party of Virginia have their pro legalized drugs, pro abortion, pro prostitution, pro open borders and pro amnesty candidate in the “My Body My Choice” Party? okay… let’s see how that plays amongst the Christian Voters.
Bobby,
Waters has stated he is a “pro-life” libertarian