I just got this report from the Waters campaign and am amazed I could not find it elsewhere:

It’s official.

The Virginia Board of Elections has certified that our campaign for US Senate will appear on the ballot in November.

We did it. I am so thankful to you—we simply could not have done it without your support.

Now that the campaign is “live” – we are going all out to win.

We’re busy putting together a team, we’re readying several big policy initiatives to restore fiscal sanity to our country (and stop adding $1,000,000 every minute to the US debt), and we’re pushing to be included in polls and upcoming debates. All of this as thousands of liberty minded voters are looking for an alternative here in Virginia (“With Corey Stewart atop the ticket, Virginia Republicans are in turmoil” Washington Post).

Please consider making a gift today to support this campaign. It is critical that we get our message of individual liberty out! Most of what we raised over the last few months was spent getting us on the ballot. Your gift today will help us build on the momentum and outpouring of support we are seeing!

Thanks again.

Onward for Liberty!

Matt Waters, Libertarian Candidate

Waters for U.S. Senate

P.S. Please let me hear from you. And tell your friends and family that Virginians have a choice in November!