Libertarian Matt Waters Kicks Off Campaign Season in Buena Vista!

Posted on September 6, 2018.

It is a fixture of the campaign season in Virginia for the statewide candidates to go to the Labor Day parade and rally in Buena Vista, Virginia (near Lexington) and Libertarian US Senate hopeful is no exception.  Here is (hat tip to Dean D. Davison and to Matt Waters for the video) the video of Waters in Buena Vista.  He covers the debt and how key entitlements are near insolvency, non-intervention and defense, and criminal justice reform.  Here it is:

Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

