It is a fixture of the campaign season in Virginia for the statewide candidates to go to the Labor Day parade and rally in Buena Vista, Virginia (near Lexington) and Libertarian US Senate hopeful is no exception. Here is (hat tip to Dean D. Davison and to Matt Waters for the video) the video of Waters in Buena Vista. He covers the debt and how key entitlements are near insolvency, non-intervention and defense, and criminal justice reform. Here it is:

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

