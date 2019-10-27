Libertarian Rachel Mace is Bringing the Message of Liberty To Fairfax County

And the Progressives Don’t Like it!

The Progressive Voter Guide, political porn at its best, is covering the races in Arlington and Fairfax Counties and here is what they said about the Libertarian Rachel Mace, running against Del. Eileen Filler-Corn:

Delegate Filler-Corn is being challenged by Rachel Mace, a Libertarian, and John Wolfe, an Independent. Mace is against gun violence prevention. She also is opposed to meals taxes that help fund important projects like affordable housing. Additionally, she opposes the elimination of student debt, but offers no solutions to the student loan debt crisis. Little information is available on Wolfe’s positions on key issues.

Here is how Mace responded to these criticisms at the FB page of her campaign:

Furthermore, meals taxes are regressive taxes that HURT the poor. So, it’s really bizarre to adopt a tax that hurts people so you can vaguely claim you’re helping people. If you want to solve student debt, start by not giving virtually unlimited student loans to ANY student for any college major. Teach MATH in high school instead of social justice so students can actually calculate interest before attending college. Cancellation of student loan debt is a moral hazard problem. It doesn’t address the high cost of college and is a handout that would absolutely hurt the people who didn’t have the opportunity to attend college. You want those who didn’t have the ability or means to attend college to pay off your 100k loan for drama school? (Mace cited this article from Forbes.) First and foremost, none of the proposed gun legislation is proven empirically to reduce gun violence. A simple trip to the CDC would see that 20 year trends on gun violence are pretty much flat. (Mace then cited this article from Reason.) There’s no evidence meals taxes have directly impacted affordable housing in any meaningful way. What would really increase affordability is improved zoning. (Mace then cited this article from the Urban Institute.)

Looks like the flag of liberty is raised right in the lion’s mouth, so to speak. If you live in the district (41), vote Mace! If you are near it and can help, give Rachel a hand. She may be a long shot to win but she got out there and fought the good fight; that’s more than I can say in many districts for the GOP.