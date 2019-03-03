Libertarians get Hustled: Anti-Libertarian-Ism

Since 2014, I have found a political home with the Libertarian Party of Virginia and North Carolina. Some people say that a vote for a third party is a wasted vote. However, in my opinion, it shows that as an educated voter I cannot side with either of the major party options.

In December of 2017, when I decided to run for Virginia State Senate District 9, I used a texting program called Hustle in order to organize my ballot petitioning volunteers. In four days with the help of volunteers, we were able to collect 425 signatures. (250 signature were needed) And with that run, I was the first African American Libertarian to run for elected office in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Fumbling along online, I know I read some articles that advised the Hustle is currently being used only by Democrats after the 2016 election cycle. I really at first did not believe that.

I recently signed on to become the Communications and Media Director for Dean Davison Libertarian Candidate Virginia District 19th. With my experience, I was eager to use Hustle for Dean’s campaign right?! “NOPE” in my best Jay-Z voice when he was speaking about retirement on the red carpet in the intro for Change Clothes (Black Album 2003) and he asked the cornball looking member of the press if he wanted to come into the party.

The sad thing is the left is always screaming about racism, and sexism. The representative from Hustle did not tell me the use of the app was out of our price range. He simply told me via email that he did not think it was a good fit. Why?! All because the candidate who I am volunteering to support is a Libertarian. Wow!

Well, for our readers eyes, I have taken the liberty (No pun intended) to post for your review the email chain of communication between myself and Mr. Will Pierce of Hustle. As we add to the list of ism’s……. anti-liberty-ism. Go figure.

Mr. Pierce,

I am sorry to hear that. My conservative brothers advised that your company was not doing any business with other political parties. Somehow, you all are now only supporting the Democrats.

I ran for Virginia State Senate in a special election back in 2017. It was Hustle that allowed me to communicate with my staff and volunteers in order to obtain the ballot petition signatures that I needed to get on the ballot.

Truly unfortunate. I hope you have a productive day.

Yours in Liberty,

Corey M. Fauconier

[email protected] (Email)

Sent from Yahoo Mail.

“A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots.”

Marcus Garvey

Jamaican Political Leader

1887 -1940

Corey,

Thank you for your interest in Hustle.

Given that you told me about your campaign, I don’t believe our product is the right fit for you.

I’ll make sure to reach out in the future if we are able to meet the needs you’ve outlined.

Thanks again, Will Pierce

Good morning,

Dean is a Libertarian that is correct.

Yours in Liberty,

Corey M. Fauconier

[email protected] (Email)

Sent from Yahoo Mail.

“A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots.”

Marcus Garvey

Jamaican Political Leader

1887 -1940

Corey,

I looked up the Davidson For Delegate campaign in Virginia and I wanted to confirm if this is for a libertarian candidate.

Thanks again, Will Pierce

Good Evening Sir,

I hope my correspondence finds you in good health and spirits. Thank you very much for your email. I did not see an voice mail from you. I am off for the weekend. Monday, I am available to chat in the morning between 10 and 1230. Please feel free to reach out when your time allows.

Yours in Liberty,

Corey M. Fauconier

[email protected] (Email)

Sent from Yahoo Mail.

“A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots.”

Marcus Garvey

Jamaican Political Leader

1887 -1940

Corey,

Just wanted to follow up on my voicemail and see if you had 10 minutes this week to connect about how Hustle can help you win!

Hustle has been very helpful to countless campaigns across the country and can increase your voter contact rate overnight.

Please let me know if you have 10 mins this week to connect.

Thanks again, Will Pierce

So much for good customer service huh folks. One of the reasons that I contribute to Virginia Right is I believe the voice of the independent matters. And since the mainstream media attempts to freeze us out, play us out and spoon feed you garbage and untruth, sometimes you have to make you own way.I will leave you with some more prolific Jay-Z lyrics.

“I drove by the fork in the road and went straight”

Jay-ZRenegade, feat Eminem The Blueprint2001.