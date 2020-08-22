Libertarians: Go Here For The Chance to Promote Your Candidates!

Categorized | News

Posted on August 22, 2020.

iHeartRadio! 850 Different stations!

The Internet radio site iHeartradio has this “contest” going on called Why I’m Voting. Details below:

Full promotional terms and conditions provided by: iHeartRadioClick Here

Now until Election Day on November 3, iHeartRadio will open up its stations, podcasts, social media platforms and the iHeartRadio App to give its listeners a chance to answer the simple question: “Why am I voting?” Listeners can hear thoughts from some of today’s biggest celebrities and cultural leaders and record and submit their own 20 second or less audio or video message. Thank you to our partners AXE, Knorr® & Seventh Generation.

I do not now how many times the “ads” will run. But if a thousand LPers sent in, maybe some would be heard. Maybe one example…

Why I’m Voting: I voting for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and Spike Cohen to give people a real choice that is not the lesser of two evils…

There will be few ads on for the LP or Greens. This might help. Have at it.

Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

