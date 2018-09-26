I just discovered the Lions of Liberty podcast and I was impressed: Four voices for liberty inspired by the same person: Ron Paul!
Here is the podcast interview with LP Senate candidate in the Commonwealth, Matt Waters:
Listen by clicking here and it is easy to listen to!
I found out not only that Waters is pro-life but he also believes in some cases in the death penalty. The debt and the inability of both parties to deal with it is a critical part of the campaign.
Waters also mentioned the 10% threshold that if the LP gets via any statewide candidate, it will save the party from petitioning for statewide offices, that cost estimated by Waters to be about $35,000. It would also allow the LP to target races where there are uncontested incumbents. So open up Virginia politics: support Waters!
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
I will re-submit for posting on VaRight something I had written and posted on the King William T.E.A Party website on the topic of competition within the political system.
Virginians need to come to an honest self assessment of how they look at and evaluate the current political structure of two political parties that outside of the campaign seasons when they trot out their tired worn slogans and platitudes ultimately govern in a identical fashion once they are in office.
Matt Waters is a breath of fresh air, very intelligent and thoughtful man who has specific and detailed ideas that require significant changes in how America raises revenue to fund government spending, and equally a candid assessment of rearranging our spending priorities. Matt easily passes the 3 I test I have used for some time now, Intellect, Independence and Integrity.
I hope VaRight finds favor with what I had written on this subject of injecting real competition into our current stale and corrupted way of governing. To allow the continuance of what we have is a form of insanity or a illness defined by the literal national suicide track our nation is on.
Bob Shannon Founder King William T.E.A Party