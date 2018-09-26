I just discovered the Lions of Liberty podcast and I was impressed: Four voices for liberty inspired by the same person: Ron Paul!

Here is the podcast interview with LP Senate candidate in the Commonwealth, Matt Waters:

Listen by clicking here and it is easy to listen to!

I found out not only that Waters is pro-life but he also believes in some cases in the death penalty. The debt and the inability of both parties to deal with it is a critical part of the campaign.

Waters also mentioned the 10% threshold that if the LP gets via any statewide candidate, it will save the party from petitioning for statewide offices, that cost estimated by Waters to be about $35,000. It would also allow the LP to target races where there are uncontested incumbents. So open up Virginia politics: support Waters!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

