Live Blog of the Election

Collapse of the Third Parties

I am starting an informal live blog with emphasis on the Third Parties. I already can see that the higher percentage of third parties has collapsed.

Kentucky uses President to determine ballot access and so does Washington State. It is not likely based on the results I see that Jorgensen will get the two percent she needs to keep ballot access. (Gary Johnson got nearly three percent in 2016.)

Let’s turn to Todd Hagopian in Oklahoma (I am aware that Sen. Tom Cotton has been called the winner in Arkansas) and see if he got more than 25% so far. At 830 or so, it is so close: 24.61 percent.

Will be back…

At about 851 PM: With 18 plus percent in Oklahoma in the battle of the Todds, Libertarian Todd Hagopian now has over 28 percent. (This race has no effect on ballot access – it is President or Governor – 2.5%. Jorgensen is at about 1.35%. Possible….)

BTW, the statewide record (according to Wikipedia) is just over 43% in a Montana race (Clerk of the Supreme Court of Montana) and second and third are just at about or slightly over one-third. The US Senate record is in danger perhaps with Joe Miller getting in Alaska with 29.16%. But the Miller is in a three way race. Harrington now at 905pm at 28.6% with 14 percent in.

Now let’s turn to South Dakota and Wyoming:

As of 921 PM no real results in SD and WY. But in Arkansas, with 35% in, Harrington has an amazing 38.3% (168.820!). YAY Ricky Harrington!.

Todd Hagopian is just under 25% with 60 percent and it is iffy at best for ballot access for the LP with a percent and a half.

Be back…