Liveblogging (Well After the Fact) the 97th House District GOP Convention!

I am live blogging at the 97th HOD Convention at Atlee HS

Usual three things: Prayer, Pledge and the GOP Creed.

Already a blockbuster as it was stated by Tom Miller, 97th district chair, that Senators Tommy Norment and Ryan McDougle supports the convention and that Miller will be taking the results to the RPV office at the Obenshain Building in downtown Richmond. This is news as to McDougle.

If this is not a live blog, it is because I could not access the school system’s wi-fi. (Blogger’s note: It is not liveblogged)

I missed most of the Senator McDougle speech – but it is a thank you for coming.

The “delay”, which is usual for conventions, is so every alternative can be made a delegate. It appears to be from a eye view that should be possible.

I am here with the Venezuela flag – that is my protest about the entire process this week. (I plan to have a picture shortly.)

By the way, John Fredericks, who I disagree in part about the so-called “rigging”, and who openly supported Peace (I’ll say if I were a delegate to this convention I would have voted for Scott Wyatt even though I am critical of Wyatt’s lack of vision as to other issues) did not appear. I was looking forward to seeing Fredericks again.

It is amazing that Senator Norment has been so active in the process – essentially taking sides and donating money to support the convention.

Another state senator, David Suetterlein of the 19th district is here speaking – he represents all of Salem, all of Floyd County and part of several other counties in the Roanoke area. The senator stated his opposition to gerrymandering and how his bill was vetoed by the governor. The senator also stated that Norment was not able to be present due to a family obligation. This senator stated: You are at the 97th District Convention! He described the recent past as “unnecessary controversy”; he stated to undermine these kind of involvement at mass meetings and conventions is unacceptable. Senator Suetterlein made a short stump speech stating support for standard GOP items lower taxes, liberty, pro-life (he cast the deciding vote against the late-term abortion bill) and against the Green New Deal. If the Democrats come to power, the Second Amendment will be compromised. Suetterlein also attacked the prisoners voting idea – it was not started by Senator Bernie Sanders but other Dems have embraced it.

Another break: I would say that Senator Suetterlein’s support of the convention is another blockbuster item. So three state senators have supported this convention.

There is a credentials committee report (Now technically there cannot be a report until there is a temporary chair elected but the attempt is to ensure all delegates and alternatives can vote and then there can be further business) and there were very small numbers from King William and New Kent and only about 400 from Hanover.

The temporary chairman – Daniel Bradshaw – was elected overwhelmingly (I did not hear a “nay”.)

Of course I expect Scott Wyatt to win this overwhelmingly. (It would actually be better politics for Peace to get a few votes – we’ll see.) A temporary secretary was elected.

I ran into Commonwealth’s Attorney Trip Chalkley – he is present and I told him why I brought the flag of Venezuela (The seven star flag – the pre-Chavez flag) for two reasons: Solidarity with the people Venezuela and to protest the nonsense (really on both sides to some extent but the big protest is the attempt to change the mode of selection from convention to “firehouse” primary.) that has caused the Wreck of the Old 97!

The Credentials Committee report was re-adopted and passed, so was the Rules Committee report with the reading dispensed. The Nominations Committee reported two: Mr. Chris Peace and Mr. Scott Wyatt. (I would have stated their titles – Peace is a duly elected delegate and Wyatt is an duly elected supervisor.)

There are five minutes for each speaker and neither Del. Peace nor did any representative of the delegate spoke for him. Supervisor Wyatt was introduced by a supporter from his magisterial district.

Wyatt now takes the floor: I hope we get the beginning of a vision for the general election and even for the “firehouse” primary. (If Wyatt wins the “firehouse” primary, the question is moot.) Wyatt took a jab at Peace by saying he lives in the district seven days a week. (This is a reference to a rumor that people have told me but I cannot confirm it officially that Peace has a home in the City of Richmond and spends much time there.)

Wyatt talked about some matters – he fought higher taxes as supervisor, opposed higher density in the Comprehensive Plan. While on a state towing board, Wyatt tried at a request from a fellow in New Kent to protect smaller towing companies from onerous regulations. Promised to fight to preserve Second Amendment and alludes to the Founders. Took a second jab against Peace – if I meet with gun control people I will tell them: People hurt people, not guns hurt people. Fight for insurance across state lines. Argued that his opponent has “on occasion” voted against conservative principles. He asked for the votes of the assembled delegates.

This is a good sign: A bit of vision. Not enough yet. But the start. Supervisor Wyatt did not allude to the “firehouse” primary. (In fact, no one has yet. One person suggested to me – better not say who – there will not be a primary at all. I told this person that the party and courts will decide it. I am afraid there will be a strong preference for the status quo BUT the 1931 case does offer some legal precedent in favor of the convention.)

The vote is about to happen. We are awaiting the counting of the weighted voting (based on the vote in the three units as part of the total. There is no sign of ANY Peace support. The convention will reconvene when we have a count. I can tell you: the count will be overwhelming for Supervisor Scott Wyatt. BUT will it count? Where’s the Brexit Party when you really need it?

By the way, I did get greeted by more people that at the mass meeting. If I try to say them all, I’ll mess up. But King William Supervisor Dave Hansen said hello, Rick Ryan from the KW Tea Party took the nice picture you see here today, and I greeted Dale Alderman who was working to register delegates. I also said hello to Senator McDougle. I also greeted former Hanover GOP Chair Russ Wright. The 97th District Chairman Tom Miller said hello. I know I will miss somebody and I am sorry.

The convention needed observers from both campaigns to watch the count and the chair had to ask for a Peace supporter to observe the count and one lady said she would. So Delegate Peace will get at least one vote!

Awaiting the count! There is admittedly NO suspense about this result. It will be overwhelming for Supervisor Scott Wyatt. But will it count? First the appeals will start – Peace camp will say no to the convention result and the Wyatt camp will appeal the new “decision” for the June 1 “firehouse” primary. The First Congressional District GOP Committee will decide and the losing side will appeal – probably to the Virginia State Central Committee. Then it will – and perhaps concurrently – go to state or federal court. I like state court better – federal questions can be brought forth and decided in a state court. There may be an attempt to use that 1931 case.

I just spoke with Supervisor Wyatt and he said the RPV has to certify the result of the convention or it goes to the State Board of Elections. This is a different procedure from what I was told. It is still possible there are appeals internal to the party apparatus. Wyatt did not confirm there would be court action but he is confident that he will prevail. He was thankful for the support of both Senator Norment and Suetterlein (I did not discuss McDougle so any slight is MY fault not Wyatt’s) for this convention procedure. I did say I was trying not to take sides but I was more in Wyatt’s camp than Peace’s.

Still awaiting the formal result. Spoke with Michael Herzberg, candidate for the Republican nomination for Cold Harbor Supervisor and he is impressing me but there are two others I want to research. Also saw the “head” blogger Tom White, a delegate today, and I am not fired as a blogger! Finally must recognize Major Mansfield and Larnie Allgood who said hello. I apologize again for missing some people!

The VOTE: 244.56 weighted votes for Supervisor Scott Wyatt and 7.9 weighted votes for Delegate Chris Peace. Peace did receive actual votes from each county. Wyatt graciously and in a very short speech accepted the nomination and the meeting was adjourned.