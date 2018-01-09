While I have never met Jeanine Martin , as a frequent commentator on The Bull Elephant, I do indeed read her posts and admire her passionate drive to move conservative thought forward here in Virginia. Mrs. Martin never hid her disdain for our current President but in her post today, titled “ Proof Trump cost us the election” she lends the impression that there is some evidence of this reported Trump derangement syndrome , bordering on almost a mental illness. I normally ignore these otherwise normal folks who go immediately off on a tangent as soon as they hear Trumps name.

Ms. Martin attempts to make the case using graphs that represent voter preferences ( according to a VCU poll) but she ignores that Hillary Clinton carried Virginia in the 2016 race, that north of Spotsylvania is a literal bastion of federal & state government employees that are terrified that Trump just might take the candy away. Federal & State employees deserve to be fairly compensated……..but the public sector is out of control, and everyone knows it. Ms. Martin either conveniently overlooks this to further her Trump derangement theory, or downplays it to try and strengthen her argument that Trump was the cause.

Her graph shows for example that the largest percentage of Northam’s supporters ( 36% ) claim they voted to emphasize their disdain for the Trump Administration ? Of course when one considers the 36% VCU shows in their survey have some correlation to the facts stated above, relative to the angry mob of government employees who hate this President because of the direct threat he does pose to putting the brakes on public sector costs that are often cited as the underlying problem with multiple states such as New Jersey, Illinois, California, New York

In a recent TV interview outgoing Governor Chris Christy ( NJ) was asked what one thing was hampering him from getting NJ back on track, to which Christy replied immediately…. “public sector pension and retiree health care benefits”.

Mrs. Martin gets it half right, Trump did indeed drive up Democrat voter turnout, but I will point out , you can’t make an omelet without breaking some eggs, and the omelet knows Trump is coming for them too . As a businessman Trump understands costs—his enemies know that and he will at some point turn his attention to this particular issue

Mrs. Martin states that Trump drove up Democrat turnout because of their hatred for him……and perhaps she is correct. But it does not erase the point that government employees who hadn’t voted in the past turned out in droves and she misses precisely why, choosing instead to continue hammering a President she simply does not like.

Bob Shannon Founder King William T.E.A Party

