LP Makes History in Wyoming!

Marshall Burt wins seat in Sweetwater County!

The LP did win a state legislative seat in Wyoming last evening and came within an eyelash of electing two seats. But it was alas not Bethany Baldes, who lost by 33 votes, but Marshall Burt. From the Casper Star-Tribune:

Green River Libertarian Marshall Burt made history Tuesday night, scoring a stunning upset over popular Democratic Rep. Stan Blake to become the first Libertarian to win a statehouse race anywhere in the U.S. in nearly two decades. *** Burt now becomes the first Libertarian anywhere in the country to win a statehouse election since 2002 and the first Libertarian candidate who didn’t previous represent another party to win since the 1990s.

The LP news also reported on the story:

Marshall Burt was elected to the Wyoming house 39th district seat, defeating Democrat incumbent Stan Blake 1,696 to 1,420. This is only the fifth time in Libertarian Party history a candidate running only on the LP label has been elected to a state legislature, and the first time in 20 years.

CONGRATS To Marshall Burt! I am sincerely sorry Bethany Baldes did not win. Next election? Hard to say. Note how tiny these districts are…