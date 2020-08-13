Categorized | News

LP VP Candidate Spike Cohen Coming to the Old Dominion!

Posted on August 13, 2020.

Friday – Manassas; Saturday Right Here in River City!

Spike Cohen (Given first name is Jeremy) is the most blessed fellow or gal in politics right now (although Senator Kamala Harris is a close second; she virtually called Joe Biden a racist in a debate and now she’s his running mate!) he was running for VP with Vermin Supreme and ended up winning the LP VP nod. Good chance Cohen will be on 50 state ballots (it’s 40 states as of 8/10/2020)!

Well he’s coming to Virginia!

Friday:

Image may contain: 1 person, text that says 'Jorgensen Cohen 2020 Meet Spike! AUGUST 14, 2020 5:30pm Eavesdrop Brewery 7223 Centreville Rd, Ste. 115, Manassas VA 20111 9:00 PM FRI, AUG 14 AT 5:30 PM Town Hall with Spike in Manassas VA Eavesdrop Brewery Yorkshire, VA'

Saturday:

Image may contain: text that says 'BLM757 BLACK GUNS MATTER rally with Spike Libertarian VP Nominee Cohen AUGUST 15, 2020 3:00pm Virginia State Capitol 1000 Bank St, Richmond, VA'

I have made an inquiry about what this group is with the very clever name but I do expect to know more. But it might be irresistible (in spite of COVID) to actually say hello to the LP VP candidate. Stay tuned. If you go, make sure you stay safe.

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


