LP VP Candidate Spike Cohen Coming to the Old Dominion!

Friday – Manassas; Saturday Right Here in River City!

Spike Cohen (Given first name is Jeremy) is the most blessed fellow or gal in politics right now (although Senator Kamala Harris is a close second; she virtually called Joe Biden a racist in a debate and now she’s his running mate!) he was running for VP with Vermin Supreme and ended up winning the LP VP nod. Good chance Cohen will be on 50 state ballots (it’s 40 states as of 8/10/2020)!

Well he’s coming to Virginia!

Friday:

Saturday:

I have made an inquiry about what this group is with the very clever name but I do expect to know more. But it might be irresistible (in spite of COVID) to actually say hello to the LP VP candidate. Stay tuned. If you go, make sure you stay safe.