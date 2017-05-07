Quantcast

Categorized | News

Macron by 8-10 Points in French Presidential Election

Posted on May 7, 2017.

I am placing my official prediction for the French Presidential Election and the French are voting as we speak and while I hope and pray Le Pen will pull off the upset (and it is possible since her support is enthusiastic and his is not as such) I think the vote will be something like 45-46% for her and 54-55% for him.  A moral victory but not a true victory.

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


One Response to “Macron by 8-10 Points in French Presidential Election”

  1. Anonymous says:
    May 7, 2017 at 8:44 PM

    Crow part deux? Macron wins by 30 points. (I don’t take satisfaction in calling you out!) Any particular reason you were overestimating the FN’s performance from polling?

    Reply

Trackbacks/Pingbacks


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CommentLuv badge

Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

Check out NewsMax!

Sign up for Virginia Right Once Daily Email Digest

No Spam - ever! We send a daily email with the posts of the previous day. Unsubscribe at any time.
* = required field

Submit a Blog Post!

Submit a Blog Post for our 'Boots on the Ground' feature

Click Here for Instructions on How to Submit a Post!  

Google Ad

Google Ad

Follow Us Anywhere!

Google Ad

The Watcher’s Council

Archives

Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: