I am placing my official prediction for the French Presidential Election and the French are voting as we speak and while I hope and pray Le Pen will pull off the upset (and it is possible since her support is enthusiastic and his is not as such) I think the vote will be something like 45-46% for her and 54-55% for him. A moral victory but not a true victory.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

