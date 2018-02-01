Maxine Waters, the crazy Congressman from California gave her response to Donald Trump’s State of the Union Speech on the BET Network. (Question, why isn’t there a White Entertainment Television Network?)

And I am sure it was totally accidental, but Waters made the following statement in her vitriolic response:

“One speech cannot and does not make Donald Trump presidential. He’s not presidential and he never will be presidential. He claims that’s bringing people together but make no mistake, he is a dangerous, unprincipled, divisive, and shameful racist,” Waters said.

In essence, she is admitting the speech was absolutely presidential and he hit a home run. And all she’s got is “Despite evidence to the contrary showing Trump is presidential and the wonderful Patriotic speech you just saw, you really didn’t see what you just saw”.

How pathetic is this woman?

About Tom White Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog.Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...