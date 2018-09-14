I heard the GOP candidate for US Senate from Connecticut on the John Fredericks Radio Show (Yes I am well aware that Libertarian Matt Waters was on JFRS, too and I plan to cover it, too.) and I happened to hear Matt Corey speak. Hardly an umm or ahh word. (I wonder if Matthew is a Toastmaster!)

Here is the podcast.

Corey is an excellent speaker and handled questions well. Even the question from Fredericks about the Secretary of State’s certification in regard to the Saudi/Yemen war where Corey initially got the answer wrong (We need to stay out of Yemen) but Corey turned it into a favorable answer.

Here is a Corey press release:

Murphy should condemn threats of violence, not remain silent when those threats are aimed at Republicans

Well done! Corey also attacked the Democrat for politicizing the gun issue (which many are shameless about) and also condemned the shameful treatment of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Corey also discussed the Obamacare issue and executive orders – abdication of power to President Obama. It was well done.

Listen to Corey and if you feel led, give him some money. The GOP candidate stated that Chris Murphy is only at 54% and that is low for an incumbent.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

