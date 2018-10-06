Quantcast

Categorized | News

Matt Waters at Jefferson Memorial Discussing the National Debt

Posted on October 6, 2018.

This is not the best video but the substance is excellent.  Libertarian Matt Waters is citing Jefferson on the national debt.  Listen here:

If you cannot vote Stewart, please vote Waters and then vote for GOP candidates down ticket.  They need your help.  I plan to vote Waters and Wittman in November!  Get that ten percent for Waters!

I also am looking forward to seeing how Matt does at the Monday PM NAACP event in Fredericksburg.

NAACP Rally
Mon 5 PM
Fredericksburg Library – Downtown
Fredericksburg  

Also this even on October 11:

Political Forum Social Justice Ministry & Urban League
Thu 7:30 PM
Alfred Street Baptist Church
Alexandria, VA

I hope Matt Waters will discuss the need to reduce federal crimes and mandatory minimums at both of these events.  If I can get video or even audio, I’ll post it here.

 

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CommentLuv badge

Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

Check out NewsMax!

Sign up for Virginia Right Once Daily Email Digest

No Spam - ever! We send a daily email with the posts of the previous day. Unsubscribe at any time.
* = required field

Submit a Blog Post!

Submit a Blog Post for our 'Boots on the Ground' feature

Click Here for Instructions on How to Submit a Post

Google Ad

Google Ad

Follow Us Anywhere!

Google Ad

The Watcher’s Council

Archives

%d bloggers like this: