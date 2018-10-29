The Kennedy show on Fox Business Channel had three LP candidates and each got to talk about health care and the deficit. One was LP rock star Larry Sharpe, seeking the governorship of NY, and another was Tim Silfies, seeking to represent the 7th district of Congress in PA. And the third?

None other than the Old Dominion’s own LP Senate nominee: Matt Waters!

Waters crushed it! Great poise and answers. He compared the Dem and Reps to Thelma & Louise (Kennedy asked Waters if he was Brad Pitt and Matt wisely said no. I’d have pointed to Sharpe and Silfies and said – he’s Brad Pitt!) to say that no one steals a vote from anyone. No spoilers here. Waters also spoke on health care – he has a great program through a private sector company.

He also raised his stature being on a national program next to Sharpe (I am not sure how well-known Silfies is) and this made him look more serious and even electable. I liked all three of these candidates.

Remember, John Fredericks at THIS very blog said Waters would get EIGHT percent! Can we get him up to TEN? Or even 12-15%? Let’s get a win out of it: Open up politics. Get Waters up to ten percent.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

