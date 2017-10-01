I was not thrilled that Sec. Tom Price at HHS had to quit due to some private airline use scandal. It did not seem that terrible to me although it is not an example of servant leadership.

BUT

Now’s a chance to do the right thing: Nominate former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal to be the Health and Human Services Secretary.

It does not take a tarantula attention span or brain size to recall that Jindal’s long been a hero of mine. I got into blogging due to my conviction (that has not changed and could still happen – Jindal could run in 2040 and be younger than the present officeholder) that Jindal would be a fabulous President. And that is no slam at the incumbent!

Jindal has long been interested in health care. Here is a nice piece on his views from his pre 2016 Presidential campaign thinktank. This is an example of his interest in the field from before politics:

A couple of weeks into the job, Jindal asked McCrery’s scheduler permission to chat with the congressman in his personal office. “My door was always open. But that’s just Bobby, he was very polite,” McCrery recalls. Jindal was in search of a challenge considerably more rigorous than rudimentary internship duties, so he asked McCrery if he could research a topic of interest for him – work that he’d happily complete after regular hours. “I said, ‘Alright, how about doing a paper for me on the challenges of the Medicare system and how we deal with them?’ His eyes lit up and he said, ‘That’d be great.’ I thought I’d never see him again. Two weeks later he plops down a manuscript, beaming. He wanted to know what I thought,” McCrery says.

The paper became the template for what’s now commonly referred to as the premium support model. I don’t know if I could write a paper on Medicare if I had until 2040! But Bobby Jindal did it in two weeks! And it appears to be an enduring idea. Premium support. And Jindal’s got a plan to replace Obamacare! Here it is: Equalize the tax treatment between employer-sponsored health care insurance and individually purchased insurance by giving all Americans the same standard health care deduction.

Guaranteed access for individuals with pre-existing conditions through a $100 billion fund for the states. States would design a system (such as a high-risk pool, reinsurance provisions, or another model) that protects their most vulnerable in return for federal funding.

Expanded Health Savings Accounts (HSAs).

More incentives for wellness and transparency while cracking down on fraud.

Premium support for Medicare to ensure the program’s continued existence.

Turn Medicaid into a grant program and allow states additional flexibility to fit their needs.

Put real pro-life protections into place.

Reform laws restricting: the supply of new hospitals and health care professionals; seniors’ choice of medical providers; insurance options for people leaving their jobs; and cross-state insurance purchasing.

Enact common-sense lawsuit reform to crack down on frivolous lawsuits. I do not believe there are numerous frivolous lawsuits in the medical area in Virginia due to useful laws such as requiring med-mal plaintiffs to have an expert on the standard of care early in the litigation process BUT maybe other states are different. But still many things I like. Some protection for pre-existing conditions. If I had that ten minutes with the President, I say this time: Mr. President, nominate Bobby Jindal to be HHS Secretary and ask him to assemble a team to reform Obamacare and Medicaid/Medicare. Give him a couple, maybe three weeks and he’d get a bill to discuss. Maybe one that even Senator Susan Collins might support. I realize he’d be giving up a lucrative private-sector job, but I would think with the right deal, the former Louisiana governor would do it. For the good of his country. And, Mr. President, you are reputed to know something about wheeling and dealing.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

