This blogger has stated his position on Catalonian independence – every people group ought to have a right to seek non-violent self-determination. There has even been a guest post from Catalonia.

I even asked if violence might be used against the Catalonian people:

So, will the central government in Madrid go to war over this UDI? I doubt it. *** What the Spanish government and its leaders ought to do is allow the referendum but try to show people that they are better off staying in Spain. Shared history and language. Brothers and sisters together. Shared currency, a stable government, and constitution/laws. But the Lincoln method is not an option. Not anymore.

The region has not declared independence unilaterally (UDI) yet but could. I think the Spanish crackdown will backfire and drive many off the fence and into the independence struggle. And the United States ought to support a true referendum on self-determination in Catalonia similar to the Scotland referendum.

But the Catalan parliament ought to draft a declaration – not of independence – but of why they want to be independent. Our Declaration of Independence has clauses citing reasons why the colonies sought to be their own nation. Too bad Jefferson isn’t available. But this document would state to a “candid world” the reasons for Catalan statehood. Write it this week and approve it. A nonviolent plea to the world: Give us the right to be a nation.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

