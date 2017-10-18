In a joint press conference on Monday with President Trump, U.S Senator Mitch McConnell made numerous statements that revealed just how much contempt the ruling class elitists have for the average conservative .

Responding to questions from the press McConnell stated that “ first you have to win” and then enunciated what he was talking about by citing the election losses of candidates like Sharron Angle who was backed by Nevada’s T.E.A Party conservatives and received no help from the RNC in her efforts. Roy Moore is just the latest example of the establishments selective choice as to whether or not a conservative candidate gets any help from the fella’s running the show in D.C . Luther Strange was their guy and we all know why.

McConnell further showed his allegiance to the K Street crowd with the ridiculous point he made in his statement that former President Obama “ didn’t pass the A.C.A until his second year in office” ,… as if slowing Tax Reform , the wall or Infrastructure down has any relevance whatsoever. Mc Connell favors slowing Trumps agenda down for one very simple reason, it gives his real allies the lobbyists ( representing the status quo ) time to mount an effort to carve out for themselves the favorable tax exemptions they currently benefit from and don’t want to see the ax fall on. It should be clear by now that the original tax reform Trump has proposed won’t resemble anything like what ultimately passes.—because Mitch McConnell , Paul Ryan, McCain and others are doing their obligatory best to keep things as they are.

Conservatives however can take heart in some quite astounding changes taking place across the political landscape. Social and cultural rot has reached a point where green shoots are beginning to sprout. We have had enough of Antifa, Black Lives Matter ,Move on.org, the lawlessness represented by porous borders, the crime spewing from the urban areas, the continued downward spiral of our nation’s public schools , the corrupt results of a tax code that has become a form of legal bribery. Throw in the decade of republicans lying about what they were going to do if only we gave them majorities for icing on the proverbial cake.

Congressman Dave Brats victory was just the beginning, we are seeing gathering evidence that the American public has perhaps finally reached a point where they are awakening to what they have ignored for far too long. Career Pol’s like Senator Bob Corker are recognizing their service in DC has run its course and the public has finally caught on to the charade that has went on for far too long. Conservatives have bent over backwards , distorting any reasonable definition of the word compromise over the last 50 years. It is high time to take back some lost ground and restore a measure of sanity. Our efforts certainly will face a very concerted effort to halt any progress we might make. Conservatives have allowed Progressives to root themselves in almost every institution from government at all levels, to education , the media, and yes ,the legal community. Court rulings, jury nullification, that defy common sense are now routine daily occurrences. You know it has went too far when trial lawyers are trolling the airways with ad’s asking…….. “ have you taken the prescription XXX and developed a gambling addiction” ? The inmates are running the asylum and Americans have had enough.

My intuitive senses tell me that a page is slowly turning. Is it too late ? Are the debt levels at a point already where the economic damage decades of spending money we didn’t have will certainly lead to a coming debt driven economic collapse ? I wish I did know the answer to that question, and I doubt anyone really does.

What I do know is this, Trumps election has provided an opening for those who understand the crucial crossroads we are at. If Trump’s agenda is stymied, if the collective forces aligned against him prevail we may not have another chance like this come along again in our lifetimes.

Move past the platitudes and slogans and make a conscious choice to do something about it, while we still have the time to. “ Doing something”….isn’t buying a license plate and deciding you did your share. “ Doing something” isn’t attending meetings at groups who are complainers clubs, “ doing something isn’t griping on social media about the way things used to be.

Doing something is actively engaging , making time in your schedule to attend and speak up at your local school board and Board of Supervisor meetings. Doing something is sitting down and writing letters to your local newspapers, doing something is writing this and other Blogs, doing something is standing up to the local elected officials and telling them to cut spending and taxes.

If you need some motivation , ponder this scenario playing out at the end of your life when your grandson or granddaughter asks you this question……..

Grandpa—Grandma……….” What did you do to stop this from happening “ ?

Bob Shannon Founder King William T.E.A Party

About Tom White Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog.Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.

