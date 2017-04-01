I would think that headline scared some of the readers! For I am a Mechanicsville lawyer. But I am not running for any office this election cycle.

The Mechanicsville lawyer who will announce his kickoff as the LP candidate for Governor of Virginia is Cliff Hyra, an IP attorney with this office in Northern Virginia.

Hyra will kick off his campaign at the monthly meeting of the Richmond Libertarians at The Robin Inn in Richmond (2601 Park Ave) on Tuesday evening at 6:00. Here is the FB announcement and I cannot make it (my son’s soccer practice) but if you want to learn more, go to the event and see if you like what you hear.

I wish Hyra would switch to LG for reasons I have stated before but I think this is a serious candidate.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

