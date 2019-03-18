Media Programming

It is called television programming because they want to control your thinking. Many people still do not understand that. I listened to CNN most of my Saturday taking care of my grandmother. Most of the day, I just shook my head. Because everything CNN reported on was President Donald Trump’s fault. Even as far away as New Zealand.



Everyone is losing their minds because a lone gunman killed a group of Muslims in two different houses of worship. This is why it is important for everyone to learn how to defend themselves. Point blank period. And to add insult to injury. They report that although all these Muslim believers were killed that a man with a credit card machine single handedly foiled this entire situation and threw an empty gun at the gunman.



On top of that, I recall last week someone who I respect told me that Brietbart was “fake news”.

I busted out laughing. Well let me tell you what the so called “fake news” Brietbart reported this week. “The recent death toll of Christians in Nigeria has reached 120 with THIS week’s slaughter of more than 50 by Fulani Muslim militants in the Kaduna state of Nigeria reported by the Christian Post”.



Understand that the left has an agenda. They do not want people to think for self, provide for self, defend self or do anything for self. Legislation being introduced by the left is going to pour more money into public education, does not provide school choice, eliminates our second amendment rights and brainwashes us to believe that white supremacy is going to ruin our world. As I say to my good friend Sandy Sanders, “the Klan is NOT riding through Highland Springs!”



I just want the freedom to defend myself and my family if it came down to it. The left wants to expand government, thinking more government control is going to make us safe. The Democrats fooled me for the last with Obama. All hyped up to think this black man was going to change things for us. It didn’t happen. President Trump is the leader that provided us a bipartisan criminal justice reform legislation. Proof that people with different perspectives can work together. But, even that was overshadowed by the government shut down. You have all these African American political leaders way up the ladder, many are attorneys, many were prosecutors but none of them that could make any changes to reform the criminal justice system. Let that sink in. Political figures fail on level one but the people vote them into higher office. Would you promote someone who is unable or unwilling to get the job done?



If any of you are outraged by what occurred anywhere in this world from New Zealand to the Commonwealth of Virginia try one thing. Allow people to be free to decide what works best for them. Freedom for some is exercising your second amendment rights. Freedom for some is a tiny house and a small farm to provide off the grid for their families. Freedom for some is homeschooling your children and grandchildren. Freedom for some is voting for a third party. I don’t want to do what you think is best for me. I want to do what I want especially if it does not hurt anyone else. That is what true freedom is.