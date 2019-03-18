Media Programming

It is called television programming because they want to control your thinking. Many people still do not understand that. I listened to CNN most of my Saturday taking care of my grandmother. Most of the day, I just shook my head. Because everything CNN reported on was President Donald Trump’s fault. Even as far away as New Zealand.
Everyone is losing their minds because a lone gunman killed a group of Muslims in two different houses of worship. This is why it is important for everyone to learn how to defend themselves. Point blank period. And to add insult to injury. They report that although all these Muslim believers were killed that a man with a credit card machine single handedly foiled this entire situation and threw an empty gun at the gunman.
On top of that, I recall last week someone who I respect told me that Brietbart was “fake news”.
I busted out laughing. Well let me tell you what the so called “fake news” Brietbart reported this week. “The recent death toll of Christians in Nigeria has reached 120 with THIS week’s slaughter of more than 50 by Fulani Muslim militants in the Kaduna state of Nigeria reported by the Christian Post”.
Understand that the left has an agenda. They do not want people to think for self, provide for self, defend self or do anything for self. Legislation being introduced by the left is going to pour more money into public education, does not provide school choice, eliminates our second amendment rights and brainwashes us to believe that white supremacy is going to ruin our world. As I say to my good friend Sandy Sanders, “the Klan is NOT riding through Highland Springs!”
I just want the freedom to defend myself and my family if it came down to it. The left wants to expand government, thinking more government control is going to make us safe. The Democrats fooled me for the last with Obama. All hyped up to think this black man was going to change things for us. It didn’t happen. President Trump is the leader that provided us a bipartisan criminal justice reform legislation. Proof that people with different perspectives can work together. But, even that was overshadowed by the government shut down. You have all these African American political leaders way up the ladder, many are attorneys, many were prosecutors but none of them that could make any changes to reform the criminal justice system. Let that sink in. Political figures fail on level one but the people vote them into higher office. Would you promote someone who is unable or unwilling to get the job done?
If any of you are outraged by what occurred anywhere in this world from New Zealand to the Commonwealth of Virginia try one thing. Allow people to be free to decide what works best for them. Freedom for some is exercising your second amendment rights. Freedom for some is a tiny house and a small farm to provide off the grid for their families. Freedom for some is homeschooling your children and grandchildren. Freedom for some is voting for a third party. I don’t want to do what you think is best for me. I want to do what I want especially if it does not hurt anyone else. That is what true freedom is.
About Corey Fauconier
Corey “Sage” Fauconier is a native of Cambria Heights, Queens, New York who currently resides in Henrico County, Virginia. He is a graduate of Hampton University with a degree in Political Science (1994) and a Paralegal Studies Certificate (1996). Former Libertarian Candidtate for Virginia State Senate 2017. First Black Communications Chair of the Libertarian Party (2016), Hip Hop voice for the Libertarian Pary of Virginia and North Carolina.
Excellent summary of what is happening. It is as the old adage goes ” boiling the frog slowly” before the frog knows what is happening he is dinner.
Apathy is driven by considerable numbers who view both of the two political parties as one and the same. Neither of these two parties have any bold ideas, they are simply stewards of the organized and purposeful decline. The Oligarchs and Crony Capitalists control the agenda.
People who call themselves conservative are anything but, they simply enjoy whatever advantage they have and expect those in elective office to ” preserve the status quo”
Organizations that have high profiles in their communities do some good work………..but are often comprised with members who have a protected status via the tax code. At the local level we contend with massive tax shifting with Land Use Tax Exemptions, certain classes exempt from paying the BPOL tax, people who utilize Land Conservation as nothing more than another tax scheme. Who are these folks ? Look at the campaign donor list, look where you see the campaign signs located and it isn’t very hard to figure out. Realize that the tax code today at every level is the tool used to control who pays taxes and at what levels. These folks benefiting by this convoluted tax structure will not bite the hand that feeds them. They quietly sit back and remain silent because of the quid pro quo arrangement they have with the very people they help remain in elective office…..leave my tax breaks along and you can spend what you want and do what you want,that is a window into how the elected officials and their benefactors operate.
Individual freedoms are trampled by career pols who advance the progressive agenda because it adds to their voting base. The ever growing local, state and federal government employs increasing numbers who at election time are not going to ” bite the hand that feeds them “…so republican or democrats can count on their votes to secure office or re-election. How many times have you listened to ” conservative” Del.Chris Peace tout the wonderful things these non-profits do, just before he votes to increase their public funding ? Gangsters could cook up a better system.
Bob Shannon King William
While I can’t top Fauconier’s post or Shannon’s summation, I offer a slight edit to this:
As I say to my good friend Sandy Sanders, “the Klan is NOT riding through Highland Springs!”
You’re right Corey, the Klan has long been replaced in HS by gun-toting gangstas, preying on their unarmed brothers and sisters.