Meet Bob Matson Republican Candidate for Henrico County Sheriff

In the last two years, I have changed my stance and opinion on law enforcement. This happened because my home was affected by crime. My wife Mandy was home alone with our doggie daughter Eva Elizabeth a ten pound Malti-poo. Someone broke in our Eastern Henrico County home. Eva barked and barked and barked. When Mandy got downstairs, she was confronted by an intruder. By the time I arrived home, Henrico County Police Officers were circling my area in search of a suspect who was never found.

Shortly after that, I got a part time job as an Unarmed Security Officer with US Security Associates (now Allied Universal). I worked a year with US Security Associates and then obtained my Armed Security Officer certification with Department of Criminal Justice Services.

I also graduated the Richmond Police Citizens Academy in the Spring of 2018. The thing that changed my perspective was my participation in the firearms simulator. The entire experience opened my eyes on how important clear verbal communication is as well as the awesome responsibility of carrying a fire arm.



Now, I am a Armed Government Security Officer. I work as a Shift Supervisor at a Commonwealth of Virginia office building. My job is to make sure all Virginians who visit, customer, contractor or employee remain safe while in the facility.

I was in a Facebook chat group with the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL) Bob Matson introduced himself. I instantly became excited becuase Mr. Matson was living in my community and he was interested in becoming Sheriff; the lead law enforcement officer in the community he lived.



I jumped at the opportunity to reach out to Mr. Matson. After a few emails we were no no longer Mr. Matson and Mr. Fauconier; we were Bob and Corey. Bob and I made arrangements to meet at TGIFriday’s on a Saturday night to chat about his plans and platform.



Bob and I spoke about a little of everything. Our careers, our stance on the second amendment, our families and the future of Henrico County. We may look different and we may live on different sides of the County however, we have very similar perspectives.



I have been a member of the Libertarian Party of Virginia since 2015. Active in campaigns in both the Commonwealth of Virginia as well as North Carolina. Even as a member of a different political party members of the Republican Party both elected officials as well as the Henrico County GOP have been very welcoming to me.

Bob explained his platform to me as the following:

Recruitment and retention: The Henrico County Sheriff’s office has an area of opportunity. Like many law enforcement agencies across our Commonwealth and our country there is a need to recruit and retain quality deputies. Currently, there are 60 vacant positions in the department which force overtime and the agency operating over budget. Not only is Bob wanting to fill the open positions with quality applicants he also wants to retain good people. Men and women who are looking to make a career with the Henrico County Sheriff’s Department.



Drug treatment: Crack and Opioid. Bob feels that simple possession of drugs may not be best treated as a criminal offense. While there need to be repercussions for criminal offenses committed to support addiction (larceny, burglary, etc.), criminally convicting people for, in essence, being addicts is not conducive to treating the root of the problem, and only serves to saddle them with criminal records making re-entry and rehabilitation more difficult.”

In addition Bob said, “we need to examine the hard-line approach taken against drugs in the ‘90s and see if it really was the best approach. If it wasn’t, and I’m not sure it was, we should admit that and look for alternatives going forward, rather than dig our heels in with a failed policy.”

Fiscal Responsibility: the Henrico County Sheriff Department is not making money, it is spending taxpayer money. Becuase if that, the agency needs to be fiscally responsible with the funding. Currently becuase of the overtime, it is pushing the department over budget. This is something that Bob wants to eliminate. He believes fiscal responsibility is very important.



Well trained militia gun safety: Since Bob and I met in the VCDL Facebook chat group, we knew we would talk about guns. Bob shared with me some photos of his daughter on the range with a rifle. She is an excellent shot. Bob said he often talks to elected officials that he met in training classes and he speaks to them about guns, mechanics and the second amendment. He said he loves to invite anti second amendment folks to the range and provide that “teachable moment”.

Bob would be a proponent of gun safety and familiarization for the public, including teaching gun safety classes and Concealed Handgun Permit classes for the public.



Face of the GOP: Bob shared one thing that concerned me. The Sheriff is the only elected official that is Republican in the entire County of Henrico. When he advised me of that, I sat dumbfounded in the booth at Friday’s. My community always moves to support the Democrats. When I look at that it makes me very disappointed in my people. Martin Luther King Jr said that he wanted people to be judged by the content of their character and not the color of their skin. Many organizations which I have been involved with over the years have treated me in this manner. Toastmaster Internnational, the Libertarian Party, and Virginia Right. Will there be a Democratic candidate for Henrico County Sheriff, yes there will be. Will a member of that party do what is needed to guide the agency in to a better direction? When, I look at African American Democratic leadership, I am not really convinced. Especially when I reach out and they never get back to me. It makes me feel like my perspective is not important to them. Yes, we may not “agree” but, we still need to engage in the conversation. All the time it is always left or right. The scales tip one way, there is never an even balance.

My wife Mandy is a Republican, she loves President Trump. I respect President Trump because he moved to change the criminal justice system. As a Libertarian, I have a different perspective than the average African American. Everything is not just about race, it is not “us” against “them”, we cannot just take all the confederate statues down. We need to meet in the middle and obtain balance. Right now we do not have that. We need balance in Henrico. Community is where we come together. Bob shared this quote with me towards the end of dinner, “Law enforcement is some I do well. God granted me this. If I get elected I will serve Henrico County to the best of my ability. If I don’t get elected God Bless whomever the people elect.”

I look forward to seeing Bob Matson make his run for Henrico County Sheriff.

