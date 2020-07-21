Meet Gideon Oakes: Libertarian in South Dakota!

Might be first LP member elected to a State Senate!

I was thinking about the Black Hills a lot since President Trump came last night for the big Fourth of July speech. And that speech did not disappoint at all. But I was also thinking: I would love to come up for a week to bold, beautiful western South Dakota: To help Gideon Oakes win the senate race in district 30. Here are my earlier references to Oakes, who is also the SD state chair of the LP.

My friend Corey Fauconier will like Gideon based on this FB comment:

Who knows, someday I may even work my way up to park board. The more local the politics, the more direct the impact on people’s day-to-day lives.

Corey believes the future of the Libertarian Party is in local races and build up a record of accomplishment for more important elections and increase the likelihood of victory. As Riverside County (CA) Supervisor Jeff Hewitt can tell you, local office is important (from Reason magazine):

Before he was elected to his county seat in November 2018, Hewitt was mayor of the town of Calimesa, where he cut ties with a state fire agency because it was charging too much.

Gideon Oakes was in local activism and volunteer work as well as office (from his web site):

If you decide you just got to help Gideon, apparently there are exciting times and July is a good donating time (and yes you may donate in a out-of-state race):

Hello, Friends! The campaign is currently fundraising for a very exciting strategic opportunity this fall (Sorry to be vague, but feel free to message me for details). If you can, please help by contributing at https://electoakes.com. Thank you so much! But wait, there’s more! During the month of July, a generous donor is matching donations made to my campaign by donating to a group that will be helping me. There’s no better time to contribute!

So I plan in near future to interview Gideon…