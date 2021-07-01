Meet Philip Hamilton: Republican Candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates int the 57th District.

Time 4 Sum Akson, Time 4 Sum Akson …

As a contributor for Virginia Right, it is important for individuals to be able to get in contact with me. I received a Facebook IM from Philip Hamilton on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 17:46 hours. Candidate Hamilton said, “Good Evening Corey Fauconier. Would you be able to write an article about my Virginia House of Delegates campaign in the 57th District.”



Mr. Hamilton also sent me a link which contained my last contribution for Virginia Right posted on June 10, 2021 entitled “Why Can’t the Right Get Right, Right”.



After getting off the road and reviewing my social media, I responded to Mr. Hamilton by stating, “Good Evening, thank you for reaching out. Do you have a website or press kit you can forward me? Please advise when your time allows.”



On Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 11:11 hours I received a reply from Mr. Hamilton with his website and his email.



Now, that the formalities are out of the way. I was able to interview Mr. Hamilton via phone Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 17:53 hours. Our conversation was a total of 47 minutes in length. During this conversation, I felt as if I was meeting a new friend whom I had so much in common with.



Philip Hamilton was born in Norman, Oklahoma and was educated in multiple public schools within Fairfax County, Virginia. He graduated from George Mason University, the school whose name bears the name of his relative George Mason IV, with a Bachelor’s of Science in Administration of Justice in 2009. He moved on to earn his Paralegal Certification from George Mason University in 2011. Next, he earned an Advanced Paralegal Certification from Virginia Tech in 2012 . Most recently, in 2013, Mr. Hamilton earned his Master of Science in Administration of Justice and Security from the University of Phoenix.



In 2016, after working for the Concerned American Voters PAC, which was helping Senator Rand Paul’s Presidential campaign in Iowa and Nevada, Mr. Hamilton then moved to the Bay Area of California. He is an entrepreneur who established. Hamilton Legal Services and Hamilton Historical Records, both in 2018. He was a resident of Santa Cruz and of San José, California. However, he returned to his native Virginia as he so eloquently put it, “as a Covid-19 refugee.”



In 2020, Philip Hamilton was on the run from California Governor Gavin Newsom, whose governmental overreach ultimately destroyed over ninety-five percent of his legal services business. I have run for office myself before. For me, it was a conversation with Queen Kong Kula Voncile which made me get off the couch and leave my comfort zone. For Philip Hamilton it was perhaps being a refugee of unconditional lockdowns, which made him finally say, “enough is enough”.



There were some other things that helped Philip Hamilton fuel his decision to run as a first time candidate. He advised that the fallout from the Covid-19 Pandemic, the protests in response to the death of George Floyd, standing up for the United States Constitution and the removal of Civil War statues and monuments, in additional to other historical statues from other periods of American history, were some of the issues that were important to him as well.



I agree with all of those aforementioned issues. I feel much of the time that I am the only Black person who feels that the statues and monuments dedicated to the Confederacy should remain. These historical works of art are a part of history regardless if we “like” it or not, and we need to tell stories from both sides of the conflict so that future generations are educated on the bloodiest conflict to ever occur in America. I am happy to hear that, as a historian and a community activist, Philip made the decision to step out of his comfort zone and make a run for office.



Philip Hamilton was comfortable speaking to me about his platform. First, he mentioned rebuilding businesses following the Covid-19 pandemic. Mr. Hamilton is calling for lower sales taxes, lower costs for registering a business within the Commonwealth. These two are first steps to get our state economy to bounce back.



A second step, a modification of the nighttime business model, would be to allow for restaurants and nightclubs to remain open until 05:00 hours (5:00 AM the civilians reading this). This policy would be enacted with the hopes that they can make up for the lost time and lost revenue during the government mandated Covid-19 shutdown. Mr. Hamilton advised that businesses would not have to remain open for the additional hours if they did not want to. However, he was providing them the “freedom” to make their own decision. This is because the owner is the expert in their own business, not so much the government.



Because of his current Covid-19 refugee status, from the State of California, the next platform issues that he proposed I can certainly understand. Mr. Hamilton is speaking out to limit government overreach, of not just the executive branch, but of local governments. He advised that the local government (King Ralph Northam and Emperor Gavin Newsom) were restricting the freedoms of the people by forcing the closure of businesses, churches and schools. He is calling to curb the emergency powers of the government and to place both freedom and liberty back into the hands of the people. In addition Mr. Hamilton is calling for term limits for all legislators on the local, state and federal levels of government.



Finally, we discussed the fact that education should entail the proper resources to engage and promote growth in the minds of our students. Online education may not be the right methodology of learning for all students, and there should always be an option to learn in person. During this PLAN-demic, the students in the public education system have suffered from the over abundance of Zoom meetings and the lack of choice. We need to work with parents, teachers and administrators to make sure that all of the students in the Commonwealth are back on track emotionally and educationally.



The other fact that I found interesting is that Republican Candidate Philip Hamilton is a member of the Albemarle-Charlottesville N.A.A.C.P. The reason that I found that so interesting is that over the last few months, I have been participating in the N.A.A.C.P’s National phone calls and trainings. The national organization bashes the Republican Party like the Hulk in battle. So, for a GOP candidate to be a member of a group that I KNOW for a fact does not take kindly to the right, it boggled my mind.



I asked Philip Hamilton if he was going to participate in a debate or a political forum with his opponent Democratic Delegate Sally Hudson. He advised that the Albemarle-Charlottesville N.A.A.C.P. was instructed by the national N.A.A.C.P, to host online only forum because of Covid-19. Mr. Hamilton is pressuring the Albemarle-Charlottesville N.A.A.C.P. to host an in person forum by encouraging its membership to speak to the national chapter to reserve the policy for political forums, which is set to expire in January 2022.



(Corey holding up a cardboard sign with black marker reading “C’MON SON” made famous by Ed Lover formerly of Yo! MTV Raps). Are we really going to hide behind Covid-19 and racism for the rest of our lives?! As Outkast advised, “We gotta git up, git out and git something.



Following my candid conversation with this candidate. He was now more like “Philip” and not “Mr. Hamilton”. I have added my name to Philip’s email distribution list as I would love to meet him in person and keep up with him along the campaign trail.



I would suggest all the constituents of the 57th take a long good look at Philip Hamilton for the Virginia House of Delegates. Many people think that the Republican Party is dead. I wholeheartedly disagree. I think that candidates like Philip Hamilton, who is the first Republican to run in the 57th District in 16 years, are the new lifeblood of the GOP. I will am excited to follow along his path and I’m hoping that he can resurrect the conservative movement, within Charlottesville and Albemarle County, which has faced the tyranny of one sided Democratic Party rule for decades.