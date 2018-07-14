It might be a base fantasy of mine or a Walter Mitty moment perhaps but I herewith invite Kim Kardashian West, who happens to be the daughter of a prominent California attorney who was on the OJ Simpson defense team, to come to Richmond next spring to help me campaign for needed reforms in the indigent defense system with the goal being a statewide public defender office in every part of the Commonwealth. I agreed with her about the female prisoners and the pardon request to President Trump and would only add (maybe I can mention that to Kim when she comes!) to all those abused by mandatory minimums in the federal system. At least commute the sentences.

I think the bill I will push next year will be a resolution saying that it is the sense of the General Assembly that by 2030 (now let’s hope and pray it is Jesus’ will that I live to 2030!) we will have a public defender office in every city and county of the Commonwealth and an appellate unit. I also would ask the legislature to start with either Prince William or Chesterfield or Henrico County first to step forward to a public defender office in 2020! Ask the Indigent Defense Commission how this will be done by 2030.

I would explain to Kim as we are heading up through the assembled media and admirers to the Bell Tower for a rally that for some cities and counties to have the institutional advantage of public defender office, the investigators, sentencing and appellate specialists, and other support staff, maybe some public funds for experts, training and mentoring opportunities and collaboration among peers and others not to have it – no matter how good the lawyers are – it verges on unequal justice under law. I would get the Bell Tower for a rally and people would come to hear her speak as she is a superstar actress and reputed to be very, very attractive. The media and most of the state legislators would be enthralled. I would hope she is not offended to be seen with a 59 year old somewhat dorky save the world kind of lawyer but I will try to be as charming as I can be! 🙂 But the publicity will help the cause. Besides, if we MUST have Medicaid expansion, let’s covenant to spend the money from the feds on the poor – on indigent defense among other things.

Let’s let righteousness flow like streams of water! (see Amos 5:24)

Late January is probably best to come. Kim can contact me at ssanders [at] varight.com.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

