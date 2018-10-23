There was an old saying: A conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. LOL, right?

Well, maybe the treatment from the unhinged left toward Senator Susan Collins (and also Senator Lindsey Graham) might lead both of them to better positions on issues. But even if not, this is the right thing to do.

I got this email designed to raise money from Collins’ campaign (along with millions of others) and I’ll quote a few paragraphs:

Sandy, I am proud of my decision to defend Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination and confirmation to the Supreme Court. I believe it was essential that we upheld due process, the rule of law, and stood for what was right. Now that Justice Kavanaugh is confirmed, it has become clear that some ultra-liberal extremists will not be moving on any time soon. Their attempts to intimidate me and my Republican colleagues are becoming more common and more intense with each passing day. The only way I can fight back and continue to be a voice of reason in Washington is with you by my side. I need your immediate support to continue serving the American people and standing up for our values in Washington.

Now I won’t be a direct financial conduit for any campaign. Here is Collins’ website and here is Graham’s. Let the reader decide. Senator Graham and I are not friends. He still has too many views I cannot abide. But he has stood with the President. Senator Collins and I aren’t close either. But both senators did help at a key moment and it might do good in the long run to show them some love (I can hardly believe I am writing this!) and appreciation and that does not have to be financial. This post is mine.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

