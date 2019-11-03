Might There Be A First in 2019? First LP Elected to a state representative body in the South? Meet Vicky Rose from the 37th District in Mississippi

She’s Got Lots of Ideas and is Running Against an Incumbent Unopposed since 2011!

I found Vicky Rose yesterday when I looked at the Rachel Mace FB page and found this story about signs being taken down:

A candidate running for the Mississippi House of Representatives is dealing with the added stress of having campaign signs vandalized in the days leading up to the Nov. 5 General Election. Vicky Rose, a West Point Libertarian, is running against…[incumbent Gary Chism] From the Daily Times Leader but I could not find the article

I thought that the article in the Daily Times Leader was great: Above the fold, on page 1 and with a picture! Rose briefly corresponded with me on FB and said even some of the Republicans thought she might win.

That would be a daunting goal: No LP candidate has been elected to a state house seat (either house) in the Old Confederacy. Ever. But Rose has a few things going for her:

The incumbent has not had an opponent since 2011 (Reps in Mississippi run for four year terms) and there is not a lot of money spent on the races in some of these elections. Rose is also a great candidate and has several excellent ideas in her issue area of her website:

Gun control laws have their roots in racism, and if we add more we will only see more minorities behind bars. Education, safety, local mental health support and de-escalation education will go much further than control. The Magnolia State is ready for a mindset change, the end of crony capitalism, and for an economic turn-around. If the Journal of Economic Growth has estimated that federal regulations alone have slowed US Growth by 2 percentage points every year since 1949, how much has Mississippi’s growth been slowed by its own regulations? Mississippi has enough regulations coming down from DC, it doesn’t need to continue to add to the burden. Mississippi needs to follow the rest of the country and remove certificate of need regulations, as they have been found to drive up the cost of healthcare in some capacities. If a practice wants to open in an area, they should not need to ask the state for permission to create opportunity and jobs.

I recommend reading in detail Rose’s position on regulation (it’s right here); Rose even cites the Mercatus Center (A fellow named Sarvis once worked there!) that 117,000 restrictive words exist in the Mississippi administrative code. Rose cites an admitted example of those in power using their power to restrict the market (in this case a ban on food trucks):

In Tupelo, Councilman Willie Jennings admitted his proposal to eliminate food trucks was to protect established business, and that he believed the government should act on behalf of select business interests.

Like many to come to third parties, Vicky Rose was appalled by the cynicism of the two major parties:

For Mississippi House of Representatives District 37 candidate Vicky Rose, joining the Libertarian Party came from her own apathy with the political system. After working with the GOP for several years, she felt party elites selected the winners and did not listen to what the people wanted.

It gets better:

Rose said that as a third party candidate, she doesn’t have to worry about party leadership holding her back and can do the work of the people rather than the work of the party.

What the LP needs is a part-time wonky fellow or gal who could play with her or her laptop and research races where LPers can win and then the Party promote them when they run. Ten or fifteen grand a year ought to do it.

Rose probably will not win because too many feel they have no real choices outside the major parties. But there is a chance here because many voters are cynical at the system. Maybe stealing the LP candidate’s signs is the last straw. (I am sure the incumbent is not doing it, by the way, more likely an over-zealous campaign supporter.) If I were in this district, I would be helping Rose and definitely voting for her. Best to her in Jesus!

UPDATE: Just spoke with Vicky – excellent candidate. Honored to hear from her! We’ll see how well she does on Tuesday…