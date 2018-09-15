Quantcast

Might Want to Consider Unbroken: Path to Redemption

Posted on September 15, 2018.

Unbroken:  Path to Redemption takes up where the prior movie about Louis Zamperini, the WWII hero who was captured and tortured in a Japanese prison camp and leads him to the event that changes his life:  Conversion to Jesus at a Billy Graham crusade in Los Angeles.

I was angry about the first movie for leaving it out.  This is the faith-based sequel.  Here is the movie website and Box Office Mojo is reporting light turnout for the first week of over $2 million.

Lastly, Pure Flix’s Unbroken: Path to Redemption is finishing on the lower end of industry expectations after an estimated $820,000 Friday, heading toward a $2.3 million opening. The film received a “A” CinemaScore from opening day audiences.

So consider taking that unchurched friend to the movies tomorrow!  It will be worth the cost of admission to see Will Graham portray his grandfather.  And here is how to get saved.

And yes my readers, I did see that other faith-based movie and I do believe it can cause followers of Jesus to turn against the neo-cons and their unnecessary wars.  But reviews are embargoed until October 26.

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


