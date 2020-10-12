More About Libertarian Todd Hagopian!

An Important Race for the LP; LPers Maybe Can Make a Difference!

No I have not signed up to help Todd Hagopian for Oklahoma State Corporation Commission BUT I like Todd and I would help if I lived in Oklahoma.

Todd contacted me and asked me to consider a follow up article on the race.

Here’s some new materials from the campaign:

New Pix of the candidate…now below is the nice logo he is using:

I started by looking at the campaign finance reports and in the battle of the Todds (Hagopian’s GOP opponent the incumbent – Todd Hiett) it is a runaway – and not for the LP candidate:

CORPORATION COMMISSION

TODD HIETT $221,162.84 $185,774.28 TODD CHRISTOPHER HAGOPIAN $7,296.13 $1,704.95

Now we have a two person race; that automaticlaly increases the LP chances to win. Hagopian has a solid background and is a serious candidate. So why aren’t LPers around the nation giving?

I believe that if people found a way to sacrificially give to candidates (Virginia ought to rake in the dough since our elections are in off-years) the LP would have a better chance to win.

How would you like to see this commercial running on TV in the Sooner State? Fly the flag on liberty? Maybe people are ready to ditch the incumbent. Here’s a news story about whether the incumbent is violating the Oklahoma state constitution by being on the board of directors of a bank:

But Hagopian has other questions about Commissioner Hiett such as his membership on the board of directors of the Tulsa-based Spirit Bank, something that the state Constitution forbids “I do not believe that you are allowed to have an indirect interest in an entity that secures contracts from companies who are governed by the Commission. While I am not intimately familiar with Spirit Bank’s operations, I believe it draws the question on whether they do business with the oil, gas, transportation, and public utility companies in Oklahoma.” Hagopian said it’s his believe that regulation-setting members of government “must be able to show that they are not violating their oath of office to remain neutral. To my knowledge, Mr. Hiett has never answered that question.”

How about this story in re alleged personal use of campaign money by the Other Todd (That is what I would call him!):

A News 9 report this week raised the question about Hiett’s use of unspent campaign money on officer rental. Hiett lives on his farm near Kellyville and travels to Oklahoma City to conduct commission business.

Like General Patton, all the tanks I need but no gas! Now I am not a LP member so I would call myself more of a fellow traveler BUT something’s got to give. Even if both actions are legal, are they good/best practices? What if the people found out?

It CAN be done! Look at the Democrat challenger to Lindsey Graham, Jaime Harrison, who just raised something like $57 million dollars. From the US News:

The third-quarter amount brings Harrison’s overall campaign fundraising to $86 million. Attributing the success to grassroots support, Harrison’s campaign said the $57 million came in the form of 1.5 million donations from 994,000 donors. The average contribution was $37.

Are there 994,000 libertarian minded donors that can sacrifice $37 or $50? Virginia could be the test…if the state LP can find the right candidate. I am NOT making a solicitation for Todd or anyone else. I am just saying libertarian minded people have power if they are willing to use it.