I am authorized to write this blog post as a BLOG Endorsement on these following HOD races:

31 – Scott Lingamfelter – he’s a solid conservative and he’s in a tough district in Prince William. Usually has a good idea or two. Support Scott.

33 – Dave LaRock – I met Dave before he was a delegate and he led some group called the 1789Project and I thought – how interesting – but not interesting enough to cultivate a relationship with. Bad bad bad Sandy! Now Dave’s a delegate. So there’s your political lesson for today. Vote to send Dave back to the House.

50 – Jackson Miller – Everything I have heard about Miller is good. When the PWC Dem leader calls you a “white supramacist” you are probably doing something right.

51 – Rich Anderson – I know Rich and his wife Ruth and they are unafraid of a fight or a cause to support. Let’s return him to Richmond.

55 – Buddy Fowler – Of course we endorse Buddy Fowler. He is also a solid conservative. Vote Buddy.

58 – Rob Bell – I always like Rob Bell and he’d made a great AG. Let’s keep him in Richmond.

96 – Brenda Pogge – I met Brenda once at an event for Martha Bonita (who is in her own right one of the more fascinating persons I have ever met) but Tom White strongly recommends her. Vote Brenda!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...